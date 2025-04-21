US-China trade war: Beijing warns nations to avoid trade deals with America

China has warned countries against appeasing the US in trade talks over President Donald Trump's tariffs.
A Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson made the comments in response to reports that Washington plans to put pressure on governments to restrict trade with Beijing in exchange for exemptions to US import taxes.
The Trump administration has started talks with trading partners over tariffs, with a Japanese delegation visiting Washington last week and South Korea is set to start negotiations this week.
Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has imposed hefty tariffs on Chinese imports, while other countries have also been hit with levies on their goods.
"Appeasement cannot bring peace, and compromise cannot earn one respect," a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson said.
"China firmly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China's interests. If this happens, China will never accept it and will resolutely take countermeasures".
The remarks echoed an editorial last week in the state-controlled China Daily, which warned the European Union against trying to "appease" the US.
The comments came after reports that the US plans to use tariff negotiations to pressure dozens of countries into imposing new barriers on trade with China.
The BBC has asked the US Treasury Department and the US Trade Representative for responses to the reports.
Trump has said more than 70 countries have reached out to start negotiations since the tariffs were announced.