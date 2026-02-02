World
  By Fatima Nadeem
Steve Wright pleads guilty to teen girl's murder after more than 25 years

A decades-old murder case has taken a dramatic turn after convicted serial killer Steve Wright admitted to killing a 17-year-old girl in Suffolk.

The confession comes more than 25 years after the crime and just days before he was due to stand trial in court.

As per multiple reports, Steve, already convicted of five murders 20 years ago has now confessed to killing a sixth victim, named Victoria Hall.

Victoria was on her way home to Trimley St Mary from a nightclub in Felixstowe when she vanished in 1999.

Five days after Victoria disappeared, her body was found in a ditch far from where she was last seen.

Steve admitted that he kidnapped and murdered her in September 1999 and also confessed to attempting to kidnap another woman, Emily Doherty, who was 22 at the time, in Felixstowe the day before.

Samantha Woolley, a specialist prosecutor who led the Crown Prosecution Service case against Steve said justice "has finally been achieved" for Victoria, as per BBC.

She added, “The meticulous work we have carried out with Suffolk Police, supporting their restarted investigation over the past six years and working hard to build this case to court, has resulted in Wright admitting his guilt."

Steve's sentencing is now scheduled for Friday with the court expected to hear victim impact statements from Victoria's family.

