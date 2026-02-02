Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC's anchor Savannah reported missing in Arizona

World
  By Fatima Nadeem
Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC’s Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has been reportedly missing from her Arizona home.

As per multiple reports, Nancy was last seen outside Tucson and her family reported her missing on Sunday, February 1.

"We can confirm this is a missing persons case, and the family is working closely with local law enforcement," the Guthrie family said in a statement to NBC News.

A family member called 911 around noon on Sunday and since then search and rescue teams, including volunteers, border patrol agents, dogs and helicopters, have been deployed overnight.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said that certain details at her home raised "grave concerns," without providing further details.

"This one stood out because of what was described to us at the scene and what we found and located just in looking at the scene," he added.

Nanos noted that Nancy, 84, has some physical health issues but she does not have any problems with memory.

Savannah, meanwhile was not air on Monday morning but the show shared a statement from her in which she thanked everyone for their support, saying, “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

Nancy was last seen at her home after 21:00 local time on Saturday, Nanos added.

