World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Barack Obama celebrates 100 years of Black History with tribute to MLK

Obama shares heartfelt video featuring Martin Luther King Jr., Stevie Wonder, Michael Jordan for Black History Month

  • By Bushra Saleem
Barack Obama celebrates 100 years of Black History with tribute to MLK
Barack Obama celebrates 100 years of Black History with tribute to MLK

Former US President Barack Obama celebrate 100 years of Black history with a heartfelt video on social media.

Taking on Instagram on Sunday, February 1, the first African American president in the history of the United States shared a heartfelt video to pay tribute to the Black people and leaders who contributed in the history of the country.

The Democrat wrote, “Black History Month is a time to recognize the lived, shared experience of all Black folks who have fundamentally shaped, challenged, and ultimately strengthened America. It’s about taking an unvarnished look at the past so that we can create a better future.”

“As we mark 100 years of celebrating Black history, let’s honor the sacrifices of the leaders who came before us, and recommit ourselves to continuing their work,” he added.


The video that included messages from the former president and former First Lady Michel Obama featured Martin Luther King Jr., Stevie Wonder, and Michael Jordan.

Lord Mandelson quits Labour Party amid Epstein files controversy
Lord Mandelson quits Labour Party amid Epstein files controversy
Elon Musk attends Trump aide's wedding holding hands with Shivon Zilis
Elon Musk attends Trump aide's wedding holding hands with Shivon Zilis
Little boy, Liam Conejo Ramos released from ICE custody
Little boy, Liam Conejo Ramos released from ICE custody
Lord Mandelson issues statement over alleged Epstein payments
Lord Mandelson issues statement over alleged Epstein payments
Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser
Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser
DR Congo mine collapse: Over 200 people including children killed
DR Congo mine collapse: Over 200 people including children killed
US judge blasts 'ill-conceived' ICE detention of 5-year-old, orders release
US judge blasts 'ill-conceived' ICE detention of 5-year-old, orders release
ICE presence at Milan Winter Olympics sparks protest in Piazza
ICE presence at Milan Winter Olympics sparks protest in Piazza
Keir Starmer invites Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi to UK
Keir Starmer invites Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi to UK
Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election
Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election
Elon Musk breaks silence after his name surfaces in Epstein files
Elon Musk breaks silence after his name surfaces in Epstein files
Musk ties to Epstein, Bill Gates' STD claims: New files reveal shocking details
Musk ties to Epstein, Bill Gates' STD claims: New files reveal shocking details

Popular News

Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys

Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys
3 hours ago
Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding

Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding
11 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip

Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip
12 hours ago