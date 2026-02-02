Barack Obama celebrates 100 years of Black History with tribute to MLK

Former US President Barack Obama celebrate 100 years of Black history with a heartfelt video on social media.
Taking on Instagram on Sunday, February 1, the first African American president in the history of the United States shared a heartfelt video to pay tribute to the Black people and leaders who contributed in the history of the country.
The Democrat wrote, “Black History Month is a time to recognize the lived, shared experience of all Black folks who have fundamentally shaped, challenged, and ultimately strengthened America. It’s about taking an unvarnished look at the past so that we can create a better future.”
“As we mark 100 years of celebrating Black history, let’s honor the sacrifices of the leaders who came before us, and recommit ourselves to continuing their work,” he added.
The video that included messages from the former president and former First Lady Michel Obama featured Martin Luther King Jr., Stevie Wonder, and Michael Jordan.