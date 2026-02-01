Elon Musk attends Trump aide's wedding holding hands with Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk made a rare public outing with Shivon Zilis, mother of four of his children at Trump aide's wedding.
US President Donald Trump is throwing a star-studded wedding at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for his aide Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore.
The event has attracted top MAGA figures including Marco Rubio and Musk.
At the function, Musk was seen arriving holding hands with Shivon Zilis, a top Neuralink executive and mother of four of his children, looking effortlessly classy.
Tesla CEO wore a black suit with a white shirt and a striking red cravat while Shivon donned a knee-length, light-coloured dress with a subtle shimmer, complemented by a cream jacket draped over her shoulders.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is expecting her second child, attended the wedding with her husband Nicholas Riccio, wearing a simple and classy black dress with matching heels while Rubio attended the event with his wife Jeanette.
Brooke Rollins, Trump's Secretary of Agriculture was also in attendance, holding arms with her husband Mark Rollins.
Trump's Family also attended the wedding, including his second daughter Tiffany Trump who arrived with her husband Michael Boulos wearing a floral dress and Kai Trump who looked stylish in a black overcoat.