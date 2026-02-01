World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Elon Musk attends Trump aide's wedding holding hands with Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk attended the high-profile wedding of US President Donald Trump's aide Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Elon Musk attends Trump aides wedding holding hands with Shivon Zilis
Elon Musk attends Trump aide's wedding holding hands with Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk made a rare public outing with Shivon Zilis, mother of four of his children at Trump aide's wedding.

US President Donald Trump is throwing a star-studded wedding at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for his aide Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore.

The event has attracted top MAGA figures including Marco Rubio and Musk.

At the function, Musk was seen arriving holding hands with Shivon Zilis, a top Neuralink executive and mother of four of his children, looking effortlessly classy.

Tesla CEO wore a black suit with a white shirt and a striking red cravat while Shivon donned a knee-length, light-coloured dress with a subtle shimmer, complemented by a cream jacket draped over her shoulders.

Source: MailUK
Source: MailUK

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is expecting her second child, attended the wedding with her husband Nicholas Riccio, wearing a simple and classy black dress with matching heels while Rubio attended the event with his wife Jeanette.

Source: MailUK
Source: MailUK

Brooke Rollins, Trump's Secretary of Agriculture was also in attendance, holding arms with her husband Mark Rollins.

Trump's Family also attended the wedding, including his second daughter Tiffany Trump who arrived with her husband Michael Boulos wearing a floral dress and Kai Trump who looked stylish in a black overcoat.

Little boy, Liam Conejo Ramos released from ICE custody
Little boy, Liam Conejo Ramos released from ICE custody
Lord Mandelson issues statement over alleged Epstein payments
Lord Mandelson issues statement over alleged Epstein payments
Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser
Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser
DR Congo mine collapse: Over 200 people including children killed
DR Congo mine collapse: Over 200 people including children killed
US judge blasts 'ill-conceived' ICE detention of 5-year-old, orders release
US judge blasts 'ill-conceived' ICE detention of 5-year-old, orders release
ICE presence at Milan Winter Olympics sparks protest in Piazza
ICE presence at Milan Winter Olympics sparks protest in Piazza
Keir Starmer invites Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi to UK
Keir Starmer invites Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi to UK
Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election
Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election
Elon Musk breaks silence after his name surfaces in Epstein files
Elon Musk breaks silence after his name surfaces in Epstein files
Musk ties to Epstein, Bill Gates' STD claims: New files reveal shocking details
Musk ties to Epstein, Bill Gates' STD claims: New files reveal shocking details
Don Lemon charged with federal offenses after anti-ICE protest arrest
Don Lemon charged with federal offenses after anti-ICE protest arrest
Epstein files: Trump accused of sexual abuse in newly released documents
Epstein files: Trump accused of sexual abuse in newly released documents

Popular News

Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding

Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding
20 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip

Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip
an hour ago
'The Night Manager' season 3: Here's all you need to know

'The Night Manager' season 3: Here's all you need to know
an hour ago