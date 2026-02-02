World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Melania Trump documentary smashes a decade-old box office record

First Lady Melania Trump’s documentary earns the best opening in over 10 years after weekend

  • By Bushra Saleem
Melania Trump documentary smashes over a decade box office record
Melania Trump documentary smashes over a decade box office record 

Melania documentary has left Hollywood shocked after it smashed all the records despite mixed reviews.

According to Daily Mail, First Lady Melania Trump's documentary earned the best opening and ranked as the top documentary in over a decade.

Brett Ratner's film that showed the 20 days in the first lady's life before President Donald Trump's second inauguration gained $8 million at the box office in its opening weekend.

Unlike the initial projection of $3 million to $5 million in ticket sales, the documentary bagged $7 million from ticket sales across the US and Canada to become the best-performing theatrical release for a documentary since 2012, beside concert films.

The strong performance of the US president’s wife’s documentary film has left the Ollywood critics reeling.

Brian Stelter, the chief media analyst at CNN, wrote on X, “Amazon MGM Studios is touting strong ticket sales, but the film is still far, far short of turning a profit, i.e., the typical Hollywood metric for success.”

Hollywood Reporter said, “No one saw that coming,” adding that many predicted the failure of the film “based on empty, or nearly empty, seat maps in cinemas across the country.”

Meanwhile, Trump, who arrived at the premiere of the documentary at the Kennedy Center with Melania, rejected reporters' weak ticket sale claims.

The 79-year-old told reporters, “It’s a very tough business in theaters selling movie tickets after Covid. I think this will do unbelievable streaming and everything. Theaters are a different world.”

The documentary, MELANIA, was released in theaters on January 30, 2026, and is scheduled to stream on Prime Video later.

Trump slams Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke, threatens lawsuit
Trump slams Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke, threatens lawsuit
Barack Obama celebrates 100 years of Black History with tribute to MLK
Barack Obama celebrates 100 years of Black History with tribute to MLK
Lord Mandelson quits Labour Party amid Epstein files controversy
Lord Mandelson quits Labour Party amid Epstein files controversy
Elon Musk attends Trump aide's wedding holding hands with Shivon Zilis
Elon Musk attends Trump aide's wedding holding hands with Shivon Zilis
Little boy, Liam Conejo Ramos released from ICE custody
Little boy, Liam Conejo Ramos released from ICE custody
Lord Mandelson issues statement over alleged Epstein payments
Lord Mandelson issues statement over alleged Epstein payments
Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser
Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser
DR Congo mine collapse: Over 200 people including children killed
DR Congo mine collapse: Over 200 people including children killed
US judge blasts 'ill-conceived' ICE detention of 5-year-old, orders release
US judge blasts 'ill-conceived' ICE detention of 5-year-old, orders release
ICE presence at Milan Winter Olympics sparks protest in Piazza
ICE presence at Milan Winter Olympics sparks protest in Piazza
Keir Starmer invites Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi to UK
Keir Starmer invites Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi to UK
Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election
Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election

Popular News

Trump slams Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke, threatens lawsuit

Trump slams Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke, threatens lawsuit
an hour ago
Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy

Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy
21 minutes ago
Melania Trump documentary smashes a decade-old box office record

Melania Trump documentary smashes a decade-old box office record
3 hours ago