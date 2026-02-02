Trump slams Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke, threatens lawsuit

US President Donald Trump blasts Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah over his joke about Epstein Island.
According to Billboard, the Republican president slammed the “virtually unwatchable” Grammy Awards on social media and threatened legal action against the host over the jokes broadcasted during the event.
After singer-songwriter Billie Eilish was announced as the winner for the Song of the Year award for Wildflower, the host congratulated her and joked about Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
He said, “Wow. That's a Grammy that every artist wants… almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense because, since Epstein's gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton."
The joke sparked criticism from Trump, who, in a long post on his social media platform, Truth Social, called the awards “the worst” and CBS “lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer.”
He wrote, “Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”
“The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards… Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast,” adding that he would be “sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty.”
The 79-year-old concluded his post with a stern “get ready” warning for the South African comedian and political commentator, saying that he is “going to have some fun” with him.
Noah, who hosted the Grammys for the sixth year in a row on Sunday, February 1, has not yet commented on the lawsuit threat from President Trump.
It is worth noting that numerous celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Best Album winner Bad Bunny, and Eilish, voiced their protest against ICE agents through their speeches and by wearing “ICE OUT” pins.