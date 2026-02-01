Lord Mandelson issues statement over alleged Epstein payments

Lord Mandelson has issued a statement after his name appeared in the Epstein files in connection with alleged payments.
Official bank records released by the US Department of Justice revealed that Jeffrey Epstein transferred a total of $75,000 to bank accounts liked to Mandelson.
The payments were made in three separate transactions of $25,000 each between 2003 and 2004.
The DOJ released millions of new records about the late sex offender Epstein on Friday, January 31.
This marked the largest disclosure under the obligations of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
A spokesman for Lord Mandelson told Sky News, "Neither he nor his husband, Reinaldo Avila da Silva, has any record or recollection of receiving payments in 2003 or 2004 or know whether the documentation is authentic."
The former UK ambassador to the US said he is sorry for ever knowing Epstein and for staying in touch with him even after his conviction and also apologized clearly to the women and girls who were abused, as per BBC.
Housing Secretary Steve Reed said the government did not know about Mandelson's alleged financial connections to Epstein.
He noted that these events happened over 20 years ago and emphasised that the government had no knowledge of them at the time.
For those unaware, the UK government fired Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States on Thursday, September 11 due to his connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
On the other hand, the newly released documents also include other notable names like US President Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, British billionaire Richard Branson and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.