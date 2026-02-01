World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Lord Mandelson issues statement over alleged Epstein payments

The US Department of Justice released millions of new records about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Lord Mandelson issues statement over alleged Epstein payments
Lord Mandelson issues statement over alleged Epstein payments

Lord Mandelson has issued a statement after his name appeared in the Epstein files in connection with alleged payments.

Official bank records released by the US Department of Justice revealed that Jeffrey Epstein transferred a total of $75,000 to bank accounts liked to Mandelson.

The payments were made in three separate transactions of $25,000 each between 2003 and 2004.

The DOJ released millions of new records about the late sex offender Epstein on Friday, January 31.

This marked the largest disclosure under the obligations of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

A spokesman for Lord Mandelson told Sky News, "Neither he nor his husband, Reinaldo Avila da Silva, has any record or recollection of receiving payments in 2003 or 2004 or know whether the documentation is authentic."

The former UK ambassador to the US said he is sorry for ever knowing Epstein and for staying in touch with him even after his conviction and also apologized clearly to the women and girls who were abused, as per BBC.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed said the government did not know about Mandelson's alleged financial connections to Epstein.

He noted that these events happened over 20 years ago and emphasised that the government had no knowledge of them at the time.

For those unaware, the UK government fired Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States on Thursday, September 11 due to his connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On the other hand, the newly released documents also include other notable names like US President Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, British billionaire Richard Branson and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Elon Musk attends Trump aide's wedding holding hands with Shivon Zilis
Elon Musk attends Trump aide's wedding holding hands with Shivon Zilis
Little boy, Liam Conejo Ramos released from ICE custody
Little boy, Liam Conejo Ramos released from ICE custody
Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser
Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser
DR Congo mine collapse: Over 200 people including children killed
DR Congo mine collapse: Over 200 people including children killed
US judge blasts 'ill-conceived' ICE detention of 5-year-old, orders release
US judge blasts 'ill-conceived' ICE detention of 5-year-old, orders release
ICE presence at Milan Winter Olympics sparks protest in Piazza
ICE presence at Milan Winter Olympics sparks protest in Piazza
Keir Starmer invites Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi to UK
Keir Starmer invites Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi to UK
Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election
Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election
Elon Musk breaks silence after his name surfaces in Epstein files
Elon Musk breaks silence after his name surfaces in Epstein files
Musk ties to Epstein, Bill Gates' STD claims: New files reveal shocking details
Musk ties to Epstein, Bill Gates' STD claims: New files reveal shocking details
Don Lemon charged with federal offenses after anti-ICE protest arrest
Don Lemon charged with federal offenses after anti-ICE protest arrest
Epstein files: Trump accused of sexual abuse in newly released documents
Epstein files: Trump accused of sexual abuse in newly released documents

Popular News

Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding

Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding
20 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip

Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip
an hour ago
'The Night Manager' season 3: Here's all you need to know

'The Night Manager' season 3: Here's all you need to know
an hour ago