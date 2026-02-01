World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

DR Congo mine collapse: Over 200 people including children killed

DR Congo's Rubaya produces around 15% of the world's coltan which is processed into tantalum

  • By Bushra Saleem
DR Congo mine collapse: Over 200 people including children killed
DR Congo mine collapse: Over 200 people including children killed 

More than 200 people have been killed in a collapse at the Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

According to Al Jazeera, Lumumba Kambere Muyisa said that the mine located some 60km (37 miles) northwest of Goma city, the provincial capital of North Kivu province, collapsed on Wednesday after a landslide.

“More than 200 people were victims of this landslide, including miners, children and market women. Some people were rescued just in time and have serious injuries,” Muyisa told the news agency Reuters, adding that about 20 injured people were being treated in health facilities.

“We are in the rainy season. The ground is fragile. It was the ground that gave way while the victims were in the hole,” he said.

Eraston Bahati Musanga, the governor of North Kivu province appointed by the M23 rebel group, confirmed to the AFP news agency that “some bodies have been recovered”.

Franck Bolingo, an artisanal miner interviewed at Rubaya by AFP, said people were believed to be still trapped inside the mine.

“It rained, then the landslide happened and swept people away. Some were buried alive, and others are still trapped in the shafts,” Bolingo said on Friday.

Rubaya produces about 15 percent of the world’s coltan, which is processed into tantalum, a heat-resistant metal that is in high demand by makers of mobile phones, computers, aerospace components and gas turbines.

The mine, where locals dig manually for a few dollars per day, has been under the control of the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group since 2024, after previously changing hands between the DRC government and rebel groups.

US judge blasts 'ill-conceived' ICE detention of 5-year-old, orders release
US judge blasts 'ill-conceived' ICE detention of 5-year-old, orders release
ICE presence at Milan Winter Olympics sparks protest in Piazza
ICE presence at Milan Winter Olympics sparks protest in Piazza
Keir Starmer invites Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi to UK
Keir Starmer invites Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi to UK
Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election
Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election
Elon Musk breaks silence after his name surfaces in Epstein files
Elon Musk breaks silence after his name surfaces in Epstein files
Musk ties to Epstein, Bill Gates' STD claims: New files reveal shocking details
Musk ties to Epstein, Bill Gates' STD claims: New files reveal shocking details
Don Lemon charged with federal offenses after anti-ICE protest arrest
Don Lemon charged with federal offenses after anti-ICE protest arrest
Epstein files: Trump accused of sexual abuse in newly released documents
Epstein files: Trump accused of sexual abuse in newly released documents
Epstein files made public with more than 3 million pages
Epstein files made public with more than 3 million pages
Luigi Mangione cleared of death penalty in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing
Luigi Mangione cleared of death penalty in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing
Melania Trump's surprising transformation revealed by Donald Trump
Melania Trump's surprising transformation revealed by Donald Trump
Don Lemon, former CNN anchor arrested after Minnesota church protest
Don Lemon, former CNN anchor arrested after Minnesota church protest

Popular News

Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B issues stern relationship warning to boyfriend Stefon Diggs
an hour ago
Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle

Lily Collins celebrates dad's special milestone amid his serious health battle
2 hours ago
Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute

Ashes of Creation co-founder Steven Sharif quits over board dispute
3 hours ago