World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Little boy, Liam Conejo Ramos released from ICE custody

The detention of small child sparked widespread outrage and criticism across the US and around the world

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Little boy, Liam Conejo Ramos released from ICE custody
Little boy, Liam Conejo Ramos released from ICE custody

Five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, who has been detained by US Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) has now been released.

He left the detention facility in Dilley, Texas and has boarded a flight to return home to Minneapolis on Sunday morning, reported MailUK.

Liam and his father Adrian Conejo Arias, who expressed relief at finally going home had been in ICE custody since January 20.

The boy was taken by ICE agents from his driveway while returning from school, wearing a bunny-shaped and a Spider-Man backpack.

The detention of small child sparked widespread outrage and criticism across the US and around the world.

Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro personally picked up Liam and his father from ICE custody on Saturday night and accompanied them back to Minneapolis on Sunday morning.

He shared a heartwarming photos showing Liam, still wearing his blue hat and backpack at the airport.

US District Judge Fred Biery ordered Liam and his father to be released from ICE custody quickly but said they could still be deported later through a fairer and more humane process than the current system.

Family's lawyers argue that they are legally in the US as they have an active asylum application while government officials claimed that their parole expired in April.

Elon Musk attends Trump aide's wedding holding hands with Shivon Zilis
Elon Musk attends Trump aide's wedding holding hands with Shivon Zilis
Lord Mandelson issues statement over alleged Epstein payments
Lord Mandelson issues statement over alleged Epstein payments
Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser
Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser
DR Congo mine collapse: Over 200 people including children killed
DR Congo mine collapse: Over 200 people including children killed
US judge blasts 'ill-conceived' ICE detention of 5-year-old, orders release
US judge blasts 'ill-conceived' ICE detention of 5-year-old, orders release
ICE presence at Milan Winter Olympics sparks protest in Piazza
ICE presence at Milan Winter Olympics sparks protest in Piazza
Keir Starmer invites Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi to UK
Keir Starmer invites Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi to UK
Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election
Angeliki Stogia selected as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election
Elon Musk breaks silence after his name surfaces in Epstein files
Elon Musk breaks silence after his name surfaces in Epstein files
Musk ties to Epstein, Bill Gates' STD claims: New files reveal shocking details
Musk ties to Epstein, Bill Gates' STD claims: New files reveal shocking details
Don Lemon charged with federal offenses after anti-ICE protest arrest
Don Lemon charged with federal offenses after anti-ICE protest arrest
Epstein files: Trump accused of sexual abuse in newly released documents
Epstein files: Trump accused of sexual abuse in newly released documents

Popular News

Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding

Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding
23 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip

Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip
an hour ago
'The Night Manager' season 3: Here's all you need to know

'The Night Manager' season 3: Here's all you need to know
an hour ago