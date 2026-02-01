Little boy, Liam Conejo Ramos released from ICE custody

Five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, who has been detained by US Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) has now been released.
He left the detention facility in Dilley, Texas and has boarded a flight to return home to Minneapolis on Sunday morning, reported MailUK.
Liam and his father Adrian Conejo Arias, who expressed relief at finally going home had been in ICE custody since January 20.
The boy was taken by ICE agents from his driveway while returning from school, wearing a bunny-shaped and a Spider-Man backpack.
The detention of small child sparked widespread outrage and criticism across the US and around the world.
Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro personally picked up Liam and his father from ICE custody on Saturday night and accompanied them back to Minneapolis on Sunday morning.
He shared a heartwarming photos showing Liam, still wearing his blue hat and backpack at the airport.
US District Judge Fred Biery ordered Liam and his father to be released from ICE custody quickly but said they could still be deported later through a fairer and more humane process than the current system.
Family's lawyers argue that they are legally in the US as they have an active asylum application while government officials claimed that their parole expired in April.