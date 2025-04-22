Laureus World Sports Awards 2025: From Nadal to Biles, full list of winners

The Laureus World Sports Awards is an annual ceremony to recognise and honour players and teams from all around the world for their outstanding performance and achievements throughout the year.
According to Indian Express, the winners of Sunday night, April 21, 2025 , were the greatest pole vaulter of all time, Mondo Duplantis, who won his first Laureus after being nominated for three years, and Barcelona young football star Lamine Yamal, who won the Breakthrough of the Year award.
American gymnast bagged the highest women’s honour of the night after winning three gold and one silver medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who announced his retirement from professional tennis last year, was honoured with the Laureus Sporting Icon Award, while American surfer Kelly Slater received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The other winners of the annual awards include:
Laureus Sports Awards 2025 Full Winners List
• Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award: Mondo Duplantis
• Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Simone Biles
• Laureus World Team of the Year Award: Real Madrid
• Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Lamine Yamal
• Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award: Rebeca Andrade
• Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Jiang Yuyan
• Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Tom Pidcock
• Laureus Sport for Good Award: Kick4Life
• Laureus Sporting Icon Award: Rafael Nadal
• Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: Kelly Slater.