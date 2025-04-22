Laureus World Sports Awards 2025: From Nadal to Biles, full list of winners

Rafael Nadal and Kelly Slater receive special recognition at the Laureus World Sports Awards

Rafael Nadal and Kelly Slater wins recieves special recognition at the Laureus World Sports Awards
Rafael Nadal and Kelly Slater wins recieves special recognition at the Laureus World Sports Awards

The Laureus World Sports Awards is an annual ceremony to recognise and honour players and teams from all around the world for their outstanding performance and achievements throughout the year.

According to Indian Express, the winners of Sunday night, April 21, 2025 , were the greatest pole vaulter of all time, Mondo Duplantis, who won his first Laureus after being nominated for three years, and Barcelona young football star Lamine Yamal, who won the Breakthrough of the Year award.

American gymnast bagged the highest women’s honour of the night after winning three gold and one silver medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who announced his retirement from professional tennis last year, was honoured with the Laureus Sporting Icon Award, while American surfer Kelly Slater received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The other winners of the annual awards include:

Laureus Sports Awards 2025 Full Winners List

• Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award: Mondo Duplantis

• Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Simone Biles

• Laureus World Team of the Year Award: Real Madrid

• Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Lamine Yamal

• Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award: Rebeca Andrade

• Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Jiang Yuyan

• Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Tom Pidcock

• Laureus Sport for Good Award: Kick4Life

• Laureus Sporting Icon Award: Rafael Nadal

• Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: Kelly Slater.

Meghan Markle’s pal makes rare comment about Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle’s pal makes rare comment about Princess Lilibet
WWE Raw highlights: Rusev makes shocking return to the ring

WWE Raw highlights: Rusev makes shocking return to the ring
Meghan Markle unveils her podcast's next guest with exciting update

Meghan Markle unveils her podcast's next guest with exciting update

Ex-US Senator Bob Menendez’s wife found guilty in bribery scheme

Ex-US Senator Bob Menendez’s wife found guilty in bribery scheme
Emma Raducanu unveils ‘less is more’ philosophy ahead of Madrid Open
Emma Raducanu unveils ‘less is more’ philosophy ahead of Madrid Open
WWE Raw highlights: Rusev makes shocking return to the ring
WWE Raw highlights: Rusev makes shocking return to the ring
Simone Biles reveals uncertain LA 2028 Olympics plans: ‘Not so sure’
Simone Biles reveals uncertain LA 2028 Olympics plans: ‘Not so sure’
Jason Kelce celebrates Cam Jurgens’ career milestone with huge contract extension
Jason Kelce celebrates Cam Jurgens’ career milestone with huge contract extension
Cristiano Ronaldo 'ignored' by Lionel Messi in list of football role models for kids
Cristiano Ronaldo 'ignored' by Lionel Messi in list of football role models for kids
Aryna Sabalenka defeated by Jelena Ostapenko in shocking Stuttgart Open final
Aryna Sabalenka defeated by Jelena Ostapenko in shocking Stuttgart Open final
Triple H demands respect for Vince McMahon after WrestleMania 41
Triple H demands respect for Vince McMahon after WrestleMania 41
Max Verstappen hails Piastri's skills as F1 title battle heats up
Max Verstappen hails Piastri's skills as F1 title battle heats up
John Cena makes history: Wins record 17th WWE title at WrestleMania 41
John Cena makes history: Wins record 17th WWE title at WrestleMania 41
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Holger Rune in Barcelona Open final
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Holger Rune in Barcelona Open final
Aryana Sabalenka beats Paolini to secure spot in Stuttgart Open final
Aryana Sabalenka beats Paolini to secure spot in Stuttgart Open final
Paul Rudd stars in new Nintendo Switch 2 ad with 90s SNES inspiration
Paul Rudd stars in new Nintendo Switch 2 ad with 90s SNES inspiration