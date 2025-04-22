US Vice-President JD Vance signals stronger US-India ties after meeting Modi

Vance is currently on a four-day trip to India accompanied by his wife, Usha and their three children

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 22, 2025
US Vice-President JD Vance signals stronger US-India ties after meeting Modi
US Vice-President JD Vance signals stronger US-India ties after meeting Modi

US Vice-President JD Vance gives a green light to stronger India-US relations following his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vance is currently on a four-day trip to India accompanied by his wife, Usha and their three children.

What did Vance say?

While speaking in Jaipur, Van emphasised that both India and the US have completed and agreed on the basic framework for their upcoming negotiations.

"But I also believe that if we fail to work together successfully, the 21st Century could be a very dark time for all of humanity," he added.

Vance further added, "This is a vital step toward realising President Trump and Prime Minister Modi's vision because it sets a roadmap toward a final deal between our nations."

He further mentioned that the US wants to sell more energy and defence equipments to India as both leaders also discussed working together in areas like defence, advanced technology and energy cooperation.

India is one of several countries that are trying to quickly made trade agreement with the US while there is a temporary 90-day ban from increased tariffs proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Are there any chances of Trump coming to India?

Although, the Indian Prime Minister expressed his anticipation of welcoming President Trump to India later this year, there has been no official confirmation of his visit from Trump and his team regarding this.

Also, the country is set to host the Quad summit and it is expected that President Trump will attend the event.

Vance family's visit to India's landmark:

After his meeting with Modi, he and his family visited Jaipur where they toured the historic Amer Fort.

Now, the family is planning to visit the famous Taj Mahal in Agra on Wednesday, April 22, before returning to US the next day.

Bamburgh ranked among UK’s top 50 most beautiful places

Bamburgh ranked among UK’s top 50 most beautiful places
Webby Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Rihanna among winners

Webby Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Rihanna among winners
Prince William set to travel for Pope Francis’s funeral in coming days

Prince William set to travel for Pope Francis’s funeral in coming days
Tom Cruise drops scary stunt filming clip from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set

Tom Cruise drops scary stunt filming clip from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set
Bamburgh ranked among UK’s top 50 most beautiful places
Bamburgh ranked among UK’s top 50 most beautiful places
Barron Trump's unique way to stay connected with friends revealed
Barron Trump's unique way to stay connected with friends revealed
Pope Francis’ funeral: From Trump to Zelenskyy, full list of world leaders attending
Pope Francis’ funeral: From Trump to Zelenskyy, full list of world leaders attending
US imposes record over 3,521% tariffs on solar panels from Southeast Asia
US imposes record over 3,521% tariffs on solar panels from Southeast Asia
Pope Francis' funeral date set after Vatican releases first coffin image
Pope Francis' funeral date set after Vatican releases first coffin image
Ex-US Senator Bob Menendez’s wife found guilty in bribery scheme
Ex-US Senator Bob Menendez’s wife found guilty in bribery scheme
Putin signals bilateral peace talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Putin signals bilateral peace talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Francis' death: Who will be the new head of Catholic Church
Pope Francis' death: Who will be the new head of Catholic Church
Harvard University files lawsuit against Trump admin over funding dispute
Harvard University files lawsuit against Trump admin over funding dispute
Orkney Island’s hidden gem: Stunning beachfront land for sale at unbelievable price
Orkney Island’s hidden gem: Stunning beachfront land for sale at unbelievable price
Pope Francis dies from stroke and heart failure, Vatican confirms
Pope Francis dies from stroke and heart failure, Vatican confirms
Delta flight 1213 evacuated after engine catches fire at Orlando Airport
Delta flight 1213 evacuated after engine catches fire at Orlando Airport