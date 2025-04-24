YouTube to launch new UI for video player to celebrate 20th anniversary: Report

YouTube’s TV app is said to receive significant upgrades this year, offering simpler navigation, playbacks

YouTube is reportedly introducing the latest user interface (UI) for the video player to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The compan has removed existing gradient layer from the middle of the screen and is replaced by pill-shaped capsules for media controls.

Additionally, the video-sharing platform has revealed the launch of a comprehensive suite of features, including personalised radio stations using the Ask Music feature and 4x playback speed option.

Features on YouTube's 20th anniversary

Ask Music

On YouTube Music and YouTube Premium, paid English-language subscribers can make personalised radio stations for an improved acoustic experience using the Ask Music feature.

It uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to generate a radio station relying on voice-based description.

It is currently available to a few users, with plans for a broader rollout in the near future.

YouTube Premium subscribers can switch to expedited video playback within the launch of 4x playback speed.

Thus, they now receive access to a range of options with more than standard 2x speed; 2.05x, 2.5x, 3x.

In addition, YouTube’s TV app is said to receive significant upgrades this year, offering simpler navigation, playbacks, and tweaks to the overall quality.

According to the company, users will get access to the channel details, comments, and subscribing options. 

