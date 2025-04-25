Jason Kelce promotes local fashion with thoughtful decision for clothing brand

Jason Kelce has taken over the role of fashion enthusiast in the family!
On Thursday, April 24, the former Philadelphia Eagles player announced that he's making major changes to his apparel brand Underdog.
In an interview with New York Times, Jason shared that the brand will now include collections of sweatshirts and T-shirts made entirely in the US.
Jason Kelce pokes fun at Travis Kelce's Fashion
Seemingly poking fun at his brother, Travis Kelce fashion, the father-of-four shared that his brand will not reflect luxiour's apparel aesthetic.
Jason noted, "I don't want to offend anybody, I never understood the reason that somebody would want to wear Gucci or some of these high-end brands."
Known for his love for flip-flops, the 37-year-old said, "It's never appealed to me, I would much rather wear something that symbolised a blue-collar worker as opposed to a suit."
Turning to his Instagram account, Jason posted a video of himself visiting the factories and warehouse for the Underdog, highlighting the importance of local production.
The social media post was accompanied with the caption, "Every piece is made entirely in the USA, supporting the people and places that define the underdog spirit."
Underdog latest production
Created in collaboration with San Francisco-based American Giant, the items will be made from cotton grown in North Carolina, and the production will then be finished in California.
Jason launched the brand in 2022, named after the Eagles fan, which initially was dedicated to the team's merch.
However, since he's retirement from NFL in 2024, Underdog's designs have went under major revamping.