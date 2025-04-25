Jason Kelce promotes local fashion with thoughtful decision for clothing brand

Former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce has announced major changes to his clothing brand Underdog

Jason Kelce promotes local fashion with thoughtful decision for clothing brand
Jason Kelce promotes local fashion with thoughtful decision for clothing brand

Jason Kelce has taken over the role of fashion enthusiast in the family!

On Thursday, April 24, the former Philadelphia Eagles player announced that he's making major changes to his apparel brand Underdog.

In an interview with New York Times, Jason shared that the brand will now include collections of sweatshirts and T-shirts made entirely in the US.

Jason Kelce pokes fun at Travis Kelce's Fashion

Seemingly poking fun at his brother, Travis Kelce fashion, the father-of-four shared that his brand will not reflect luxiour's apparel aesthetic.

Jason noted, "I don't want to offend anybody, I never understood the reason that somebody would want to wear Gucci or some of these high-end brands."

Known for his love for flip-flops, the 37-year-old said, "It's never appealed to me, I would much rather wear something that symbolised a blue-collar worker as opposed to a suit."

Turning to his Instagram account, Jason posted a video of himself visiting the factories and warehouse for the Underdog, highlighting the importance of local production.

The social media post was accompanied with the caption, "Every piece is made entirely in the USA, supporting the people and places that define the underdog spirit."

Underdog latest production

Created in collaboration with San Francisco-based American Giant, the items will be made from cotton grown in North Carolina, and the production will then be finished in California.

Jason launched the brand in 2022, named after the Eagles fan, which initially was dedicated to the team's merch.

However, since he's retirement from NFL in 2024, Underdog's designs have went under major revamping.

Justin Bieber shows harsh reality of paparazzi harassment in disturbing video

Justin Bieber shows harsh reality of paparazzi harassment in disturbing video
Ben Affleck makes heartfelt remarks for JLo's alleged beau Kevin Costner

Ben Affleck makes heartfelt remarks for JLo's alleged beau Kevin Costner
Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles, Camilla’s VE Day celebrations

Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles, Camilla’s VE Day celebrations
OpenAI launches cost-effective version of ChatGPT deep research tool

OpenAI launches cost-effective version of ChatGPT deep research tool
Verstappen Red Bull contract clause exposed: Details spark speculation
Verstappen Red Bull contract clause exposed: Details spark speculation
Rory McIlroy opens up about 'unmatched' love he felt after his Masters victory
Rory McIlroy opens up about 'unmatched' love he felt after his Masters victory
Ghost of Yōtei set to release soon: Collector's edition details revealed
Ghost of Yōtei set to release soon: Collector's edition details revealed
Jamie Vardy set to leave Leicester City after 13 iconic years
Jamie Vardy set to leave Leicester City after 13 iconic years
Ubisoft, Immutable team up for Web3 card game launch
Ubisoft, Immutable team up for Web3 card game launch
Carlos Alcaraz faces major injury setback as he withdraws from Madrid Open
Carlos Alcaraz faces major injury setback as he withdraws from Madrid Open
Cristiano Ronaldo to unite with José Mourinho ahead of 2026 World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo to unite with José Mourinho ahead of 2026 World Cup
John Cena ignored by several WWE superstars in wrestling GOAT list
John Cena ignored by several WWE superstars in wrestling GOAT list
Nintendo Switch 2 preorders now live: Where to buy?
Nintendo Switch 2 preorders now live: Where to buy?
Steve McMichael: NFL Hall of Famer passes away at 67
Steve McMichael: NFL Hall of Famer passes away at 67
Emma Raducanu kicks off Madrid Open bid with straight-sets win over Lamens
Emma Raducanu kicks off Madrid Open bid with straight-sets win over Lamens
Max Verstappen slammed for 'unprofessional, disrespectful' podium behavior
Max Verstappen slammed for 'unprofessional, disrespectful' podium behavior