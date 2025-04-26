Pope Francis' funeral: World leaders, Royals gather in Vatican to pay respect

World leaders, royals, dignitaries and hundreds and thousands of mourners gathered in Vatican City to attend Pope Francis' funeral.
According to BBC, the service for the funeral of the 88-year-old priest who died on Easter Monday will begin at 10:00 local time (09:00 BST) in front of St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, on April 26, 2025.
Heads of state and royalty arrive in Rome
Dozens of heads of state, dignitaries and European royals have confirmed thier attendence for the Saturday’s funeral in St Peter's Square.
Political leaders to attend Francis’ funeral include, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Former US President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Argentine President Javier Milei, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Meanwhile, the royals include Prince William, Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.
Over 100 countries' representatives are also expected to present at the service.
How many people will attend Pope Francis' funeral?
Police sources have said that more than 200,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony, including some 130 delegations, while at least 250,000 people paid their last respects to Pope Francis in St Peter's Basilica since Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
Previously, in 2023, around 50,000 people attended the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI, who died a decade after he had resigned in 2013, reported Sky News.
Dress code for Pope Francis' funeral
Men are asked to wear a dark suit with a long black tie, and a button of the same colour on the left lapel of the jacket for Vatican honour. They can also wear a white shirt.
Meanwhile, women are asked to wear long black dresses, ideally going below the knee, as well as gloves and a veil on their heads. The only jewellery they are permitted to wear is a string of pearls.
Notably, the coffin-closing ceremony for the Pope took place on Friday night, April 25, 2025, at 8 pm local time in St. Peter's Basilica.
Cardinal Camerlengo, the Master of Liturgical Celebrations, made the reading of the "Rogito" (Scripture), which was placed inside the coffin at the end of the ceremony.