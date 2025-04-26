Pope Francis' funeral: World leaders, Royals gather in Vatican to pay respect

At least 250,000 people paid their last respects to Pope Francis in St Peter's Basilica in the last three days

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 26, 2025



World leaders, royals, dignitaries and hundreds and thousands of mourners gathered in Vatican City to attend Pope Francis' funeral.

According to BBC, the service for the funeral of the 88-year-old priest who died on Easter Monday will begin at 10:00 local time (09:00 BST) in front of St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, on April 26, 2025.

Heads of state and royalty arrive in Rome

Dozens of heads of state, dignitaries and European royals have confirmed thier attendence for the Saturday’s funeral in St Peter's Square.

Political leaders to attend Francis’ funeral include, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Former US President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Argentine President Javier Milei, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Meanwhile, the royals include Prince William, Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

Over 100 countries' representatives are also expected to present at the service.

How many people will attend Pope Francis' funeral?

Police sources have said that more than 200,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony, including some 130 delegations, while at least 250,000 people paid their last respects to Pope Francis in St Peter's Basilica since Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Previously, in 2023, around 50,000 people attended the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI, who died a decade after he had resigned in 2013, reported Sky News.

Dress code for Pope Francis' funeral

Men are asked to wear a dark suit with a long black tie, and a button of the same colour on the left lapel of the jacket for Vatican honour. They can also wear a white shirt.

Meanwhile, women are asked to wear long black dresses, ideally going below the knee, as well as gloves and a veil on their heads. The only jewellery they are permitted to wear is a string of pearls.

Notably, the coffin-closing ceremony for the Pope took place on Friday night, April 25, 2025, at 8 pm local time in St. Peter's Basilica.

Cardinal Camerlengo, the Master of Liturgical Celebrations, made the reading of the "Rogito" (Scripture), which was placed inside the coffin at the end of the ceremony.

Varun Dhawan pens gratitude note after heartfelt birthday wishes

Varun Dhawan pens gratitude note after heartfelt birthday wishes

Queen Silvia of Sweden sparks health concerns after her latest appearance

Queen Silvia of Sweden sparks health concerns after her latest appearance
Tom Hardy receives praises for his dedication amid ‘Havoc’ filming

Tom Hardy receives praises for his dedication amid ‘Havoc’ filming
WhatsApp to expand set of emojis for messages and media: Report

WhatsApp to expand set of emojis for messages and media: Report
US claims Russia-Ukraine ‘very close’ to peace deal after envoy meets Putin
US claims Russia-Ukraine ‘very close’ to peace deal after envoy meets Putin
Pope Francis' funeral: Michelle O'Neill confirms attendance alongside global leaders
Pope Francis' funeral: Michelle O'Neill confirms attendance alongside global leaders
Hannah Dugan arrested for obstructing justice in shocking courtroom twist
Hannah Dugan arrested for obstructing justice in shocking courtroom twist
Liverpool introduces overnight stay tax to boost tourism: Details
Liverpool introduces overnight stay tax to boost tourism: Details
UK's most budget-friendly coastal town: A hidden gem for tourists
UK's most budget-friendly coastal town: A hidden gem for tourists
Morrisons issues urgent recall of common grocery item over health concern
Morrisons issues urgent recall of common grocery item over health concern
Why Pope Francis wanted to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore?
Why Pope Francis wanted to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore?
World's tallest skyscraper construction to continue after a decade
World's tallest skyscraper construction to continue after a decade
Anzac Day: Australia, New Zealand pay respect to soldiers died in Gallipoli campaign
Anzac Day: Australia, New Zealand pay respect to soldiers died in Gallipoli campaign
California crowned as world's 4th largest economy surpassing Japan
California crowned as world's 4th largest economy surpassing Japan
Hell ant from dinosaur era discovered in Brazil
Hell ant from dinosaur era discovered in Brazil
UK school suspensions, exclusions hit record highs amid rising disruptive behaviour
UK school suspensions, exclusions hit record highs amid rising disruptive behaviour