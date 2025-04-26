Anthropic issues takedown notice to OpenAI amid increased AI tool rivalry

In a surprising turn of events, Anthropic has issued a takedown notice to a developer trying to reverse-engineer its Claude Code feature.
Claude Code feature enables developers to click into artificial intelligence (AI)-powered models for coding tasks.
Anthropic filed a notice for the violation of the company’s license after the developer launched Claude Code's source code on GitHub.
Anthropic's recent move sparks debate among developers
This significant move has ignited debate among AI developers, who previously praised OpenAI's Codex CLI for its holistic approach.
It is pertinent to mention that Codex CLI's source code is accessible under the Apache 2.0 license, enabling commercial use.
Meanwhile, on the other hand, Claude Code’s source code is associated with Anthropic's commercial license, restricting changes without consent.
To note, this incident has given ChatGPT manufacturer a triumph, with Codex CLI garnering significant attraction among developers.
OpenAI has been integrating developer suggestions into Codex CLI's codebase, including a feature that enables it to click AI models from competitors’ AI startups, such as Anthropic.
However, Claude Code is still available in beta, and Anthropic is likely to launch its source code under a permissive license soon.
A few months ago, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admitted that the company had been on the "wrong side of history" when it comes to open source.