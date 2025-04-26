Apple plans to launch iPhone 17 Pro with a new rear camera design: Report

Apple is set to use aluminium frame for the iPhone 17 Pro and pack 12GB RAM

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its new iPhone 17 series, comprising the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (or Slim), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is expected to break cover in September.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to announce any details related to the iPhone 17 series, but an alleged hands-on image of the iPhone 17 Pro has surfaced online, revealing a new design with a rectangular camera array.

To note, the rear design of the iPhone 17 Pro is claimed to be similar to Google's latest Pixel phones.

iPhone 17 Pro camera

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a tipster Majin Bu @MajinBuOfficial indicated that the device appears in a white finish with a wide camera bar that extends across the width of the device.

The proposed look is similar to the horizontal camera module seen on the Google Pixel 9.

The elongated camera array of the iPhone 17 Pro appears to house three rear camera sensors.

They seem to be arranged on the left side of the chassis, with the flash module being shifted to the right.

It is hinted at to launch in a new sky blue colourway with a 6.3-inch display, alongside being powered by an A19 Pro chip manufactured with TSMC's latest 3nm process.

Apple is said to use an aluminium frame for the iPhone 17 Pro and pack 12GB RAM.

It is said to come with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by an improved 48MP telephoto rear camera.

