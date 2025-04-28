Messi favourite for 2026 World Cup as Lloris shuts down Mbappe comparisons

Kylian Mbappe got snubbed by his French teammate, Hugo Lloris, as he praised Lionel Messi.
According to Mirror, French goalkeeper beleives that there is no comparission between Mbappe and Messi, stressing Argentine star is “unique.”
When asked if French captain has the same talent pool as the eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner he said, “Is Mbappe is similar to Messi? No, Messi is unique. It is absolutely impossible to compare him to anyone. I don’t see Argentina without Messi in the next World Cup. I think it will be with Messi.”
He told La Nacion, “He still plays and enjoys football. It’s his decision, but of course, we want to continue to see him play. I have a lot of admiration for Leo. For me, he is at the top of the list of the best players, without a doubt. I’m from the generation that was able to watch and play against Leo.”
Messi and Mbappe in PSG
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have played together for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for around two years from 2021 to 2023.
The 38-year-old joined PSG in August 2021 at a time when Mbappe was already an established star at the club, as he signed a contract with the club in 2017. During these two years, they formed a notable partnership and contributed to the success of the team.
Messi in 2023 left the club to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF, while Mbappe stayed with PSG until 2024, when he joined Real Madrid after signing a free transfer deal.