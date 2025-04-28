Florida fatal boat collision with ferry declared as ‘mass casualty incident’

A recreational boat collided with a ferry carrying 45 people in Clearwater, Florida.
According to PEOPLE, a boat struck a ferry carrying 45 people to the Memorial Causeway bridge in Clearwater on Sunday, April 27, 2025, leaving one dead and several others “seriously injured.”
The Clearwater Police stated, “The fire department declared it a mass casualty incident because of the number and severity of injuries. Six patients were declared as trauma alerts, with two of those being transported by helicopter."
As per the police they recieved the report about boat and ferry crash at around 8:40 pm local time. When the responders arrive they find a “chaotic scene” with “good samaritans” using their boats to help passengers.
Rob Shaw, a public information officer for the Clearwater police told News9 that ferry landed on a sandbar, allowing some of the people to walk ashore, while “firefighters had to go into the water and help some people.”
Shaw told CNN, that all those injured were on ferry and it id believed that no pessenger went missing during the incident.
The United States Coast Guard said that it is believed that there were six people on the boat.
Furthermore, the Clearwater police announced that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will lead the investigation into the incident.