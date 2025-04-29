London electrical substation fire: 100 firefighters battle massive blaze

Huge fire at northwest London electrical substation near residential building sparks evacuation

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 29, 2025


A massive fire broke out at an electrical substation in northwest London, sending thick black smoke into the sky.

According to Independent, the blaze erupted early on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, from a massive explosion in an electrical transformer at the substation in Maida Vale that also affected the roof of a neighbouring residential building.

Around 100 firefighters and at least 15 fire engines are battling with the blaze.

As per London Fire Brigade, around 80 people evacuated from the residential building after the fire, while the fire brigade received more than 170 calls at around 5:30 am to report the blaze on Aberdeen Place.

Station commander Paul Morgan said, “This is a very visible fire, which is producing lots of smoke. Residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut and avoid the area where possible."

Fire crews from Paddington, Euston and the other surrounding fire stations were fighting the fire.

No impact on power supply

UK Power Networks have confirmed that the power supplies were not interrupted on Aberdeen Place in Maida Vale because of the fire.

A spokesperson said, “UK Power Networks was called to a fire at a substation in St John’s Wood early this morning. This has not interrupted power supplies. Our teams are working with the fire service to make the equipment safe.”

The authorities further added that it was an isolated incident and the customer’s supplies were not impacted.

Although the fire has been reduced significantly, the firefighters are expected to remain on scene throughout the day.

WhatsApp Web users to get voice and video calling capability soon

WhatsApp Web users to get voice and video calling capability soon
‘Mushroom Murder’ trial begins in Australia for woman accused of killing guests

‘Mushroom Murder’ trial begins in Australia for woman accused of killing guests
Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner

Dua Lipa attends 50th Chaplin Award Gala without beau Callum Turner

Spanish Royals mark Princess Sofía’s 18th birthday with gorgeous portraits

Spanish Royals mark Princess Sofía’s 18th birthday with gorgeous portraits
‘Mushroom Murder’ trial begins in Australia for woman accused of killing guests
‘Mushroom Murder’ trial begins in Australia for woman accused of killing guests
US navy's $60 million fighter jet 'lost' in Red Sea, sailor injured
US navy's $60 million fighter jet 'lost' in Red Sea, sailor injured
How to avoid seasickness during your next cruise travel?
How to avoid seasickness during your next cruise travel?
Mount Fuji fiasco: Student rescued twice in week over a phone
Mount Fuji fiasco: Student rescued twice in week over a phone
Rothko painting worth $56 million ‘scratched’ by young visitor
Rothko painting worth $56 million ‘scratched’ by young visitor
Mark Carney's Liberal Party wins Canadian election amid US trade war
Mark Carney's Liberal Party wins Canadian election amid US trade war
Car crashes into Illinois building, claims lives of four children
Car crashes into Illinois building, claims lives of four children
Portugal's stunning beaches could soon vanish forever as major threat emerges
Portugal's stunning beaches could soon vanish forever as major threat emerges
UK’s nicest, rudest and laziest cities revealed: See where your city ranks
UK’s nicest, rudest and laziest cities revealed: See where your city ranks
Spain, Portugal power outages lead to major chaos: Millions affected
Spain, Portugal power outages lead to major chaos: Millions affected
Missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 mystery deepens with new shocking twist
Missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 mystery deepens with new shocking twist
Papal conclave 2025: Key details about election process, date and top candidates
Papal conclave 2025: Key details about election process, date and top candidates