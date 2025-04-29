London electrical substation fire: 100 firefighters battle massive blaze

A massive fire broke out at an electrical substation in northwest London, sending thick black smoke into the sky.
According to Independent, the blaze erupted early on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, from a massive explosion in an electrical transformer at the substation in Maida Vale that also affected the roof of a neighbouring residential building.
Around 100 firefighters and at least 15 fire engines are battling with the blaze.
As per London Fire Brigade, around 80 people evacuated from the residential building after the fire, while the fire brigade received more than 170 calls at around 5:30 am to report the blaze on Aberdeen Place.
Station commander Paul Morgan said, “This is a very visible fire, which is producing lots of smoke. Residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut and avoid the area where possible."
Fire crews from Paddington, Euston and the other surrounding fire stations were fighting the fire.
No impact on power supply
UK Power Networks have confirmed that the power supplies were not interrupted on Aberdeen Place in Maida Vale because of the fire.
A spokesperson said, “UK Power Networks was called to a fire at a substation in St John’s Wood early this morning. This has not interrupted power supplies. Our teams are working with the fire service to make the equipment safe.”
The authorities further added that it was an isolated incident and the customer’s supplies were not impacted.
Although the fire has been reduced significantly, the firefighters are expected to remain on scene throughout the day.