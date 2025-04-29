UK beachgoers beware as this lesser-known rule could land you in trouble 

The UK is currently experiencing a period of unusually warm weather and many people will be planning to head to the beaches.
We often have the habit of picking up shells or stones from the sea and using them for decoration at home but be warned, you could now face a fine for doing so.
As per the Coast Protection Act of 1949, it is illegal to remove natural items like seashells, pebbles or sand without permission and doing so could lead to a fine of up to £1,000, reported ExpressUK.
This law exists to protect the environment and prevent damage like erosion.
Daniel McAfee, Head of Legal Operations at Lawhive said in a statement, noting, “While picking up a seashell might seem like a harmless souvenir, removing natural materials from beaches, including shells, stones, and even driftwood, can, in some cases, be illegal."
He further elaborated, “While the Act primarily targets larger-scale removal, individuals can still fall foul of the law, especially in protected areas such as Sites of Special Scientific Interest, national parks, or heritage coastlines."
What's behind making it illegal?
Pebbles and other natural materials on the beach help protect the coast from erosion, prevent flooding and provide homes for wildlife.
Experts say these natural protections are even more important now because climate change is making these problems worse.