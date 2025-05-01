World

New Zealand faces harsh weather conditions with destructive winds, heavy rain

New Zealand's windiest city Wellington observed severe weather as authorities issued serious warning

New Zealand has been battered by severe weather including intense winds, heavy rain and dangerous waves.

As reported by Associated Press, on Thursday, May 1, serious warnings were issued as authorities declare state of emergency in Christchurch and severe gusts in Wellington.

While in other parts of the country, heavy snow and large waves were observed.

Furthermore, no deaths and serious injuries were reported in the country.

Wellington, located at the southern end of New Zealand's North Island faced its first-ever highest-level wind warning of Thursday.

Residents were advised to stay indoors, and avoid travelling as the winds reaching 150 kph (93 mph).

People were also urged to keep their distance from window and doors as falling trees and flying objects would posed a "threat to life."

Along with that, all flights to and from Wellington were cancelled and passengers ferry en-routing between North and South Islands were halted until Friday afternoon.

Around 1,000 properties were without electricity in the Wellington, which has a population of 550,000.

The city's largest university was also closed for the day while the Royal New Zealand Ballet cancelled it evening performance and several students were sent home.

Wellington is known for New Zealand's windiest city and observes around 63 kph speed for half the year.

