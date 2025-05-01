World

UK weather may reach 40C as experts sound alarm

The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK during April was 29.4C on 16 April 1949

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 01, 2025
UK weather may reach 40C as experts sound alarm
UK weather may reach 40C as experts sound alarm

The UK is currently experiencing a period of unusually warm weather and some parts of the UK are expected to hit 29C today.

In late April, the typical temperatures are around 12C in parts of Scotland and about 16C in southern England.

The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK during April was 29.4C on 16 April 1949.

Jim Dale, a leading environment specialist and meteorologist has warned that Britain can expect 40C to become a common temperature in the near future if immediate action is not taken, as per ExpressUK.

He added, “These are high summer temperatures in spring. The writing is on the wall. I think we are ill prepared and the Government needs to do more. We are not moving quickly enough."

As per the reports, the Climate Change Committee has warned the Government to take immediate action to improve how the country prepares for climate change.

Scientists take major step to tackle rising temperatures:

Scientists are addressing the rising temperatures by starting a government-funded project worth £50 million.

This project involves scientist experimenting with methods to reduce the amount of sunlight reaching the Earth.

One method involves releasing reflective particles into the air, another involves using seawater sprays to make clouds reflect more sunlight and a third involves thinning certain clouds that trap heat.

The project's goal is to test techniques that could reduce the amount of sunlight reaching Earth to help manage the rising heat.

Critics have raised concerns that the geo-engineering project could lead to major disruptions in weather patterns.

Amazon releases cutting-edge AI model 'Nova Premier'

Amazon releases cutting-edge AI model 'Nova Premier'
King Abdullah lauds Jordanians for incredible efforts in nation’s ‘progress’

King Abdullah lauds Jordanians for incredible efforts in nation’s ‘progress’
Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Album’ promises energetic tracks with star-studded lineup

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Album’ promises energetic tracks with star-studded lineup
Upcoming celestial events in May 2025: A comet, meteors and ‘Flower Moon’

Upcoming celestial events in May 2025: A comet, meteors and ‘Flower Moon’
World’s new oldest person, Ethel Caterham, reveals her secret to longevity
World’s new oldest person, Ethel Caterham, reveals her secret to longevity
Essential tips to keep your plants safe in scorching heat
Essential tips to keep your plants safe in scorching heat
Elon Musk slams WSJ over claims of Tesla CEO replacement search
Elon Musk slams WSJ over claims of Tesla CEO replacement search
New Zealand faces harsh weather conditions with destructive winds, heavy rain
New Zealand faces harsh weather conditions with destructive winds, heavy rain
Kamala Harris blasts Trump in first major speech since election loss
Kamala Harris blasts Trump in first major speech since election loss
World's oldest person Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas dies at 116
World's oldest person Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas dies at 116
Snake shuts down Japan's busiest bullet train route
Snake shuts down Japan's busiest bullet train route
US economy shifts into reverse as Trump’s policies spark concerns
US economy shifts into reverse as Trump’s policies spark concerns
High school lacrosse hazing: 11 suspects surrender after 48-hour deadline
High school lacrosse hazing: 11 suspects surrender after 48-hour deadline
US, Ukraine sign vital mineral deal after multiple setbacks
US, Ukraine sign vital mineral deal after multiple setbacks
108-million-year-old fossil reveals surprising evolution of echidna
108-million-year-old fossil reveals surprising evolution of echidna
US Senate committee approves Jared Isaacman as NASA chief
US Senate committee approves Jared Isaacman as NASA chief