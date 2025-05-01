UK weather may reach 40C as experts sound alarm

The UK is currently experiencing a period of unusually warm weather and some parts of the UK are expected to hit 29C today.
In late April, the typical temperatures are around 12C in parts of Scotland and about 16C in southern England.
The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK during April was 29.4C on 16 April 1949.
Jim Dale, a leading environment specialist and meteorologist has warned that Britain can expect 40C to become a common temperature in the near future if immediate action is not taken, as per ExpressUK.
He added, “These are high summer temperatures in spring. The writing is on the wall. I think we are ill prepared and the Government needs to do more. We are not moving quickly enough."
As per the reports, the Climate Change Committee has warned the Government to take immediate action to improve how the country prepares for climate change.
Scientists take major step to tackle rising temperatures:
Scientists are addressing the rising temperatures by starting a government-funded project worth £50 million.
This project involves scientist experimenting with methods to reduce the amount of sunlight reaching the Earth.
One method involves releasing reflective particles into the air, another involves using seawater sprays to make clouds reflect more sunlight and a third involves thinning certain clouds that trap heat.
The project's goal is to test techniques that could reduce the amount of sunlight reaching Earth to help manage the rising heat.
Critics have raised concerns that the geo-engineering project could lead to major disruptions in weather patterns.