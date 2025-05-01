World

World's oldest person Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas dies at 116

Ethel May Caterham, a 115-year-old British woman, becomes the oldest person in the world

  May 01, 2025
The world’s oldest person, Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas passed away at the age of 116 years and 326 days in Brazil.

According to Euro News, the Brazilian nun who was the second-oldest nun and the 15th-oldest documented person in the world died on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

The Congregation of Teresian Sisters of Brazil confirmed her death in a statement and praised the “dedication and devotion” she showed throughout her life.

Sister Inah was also a fan of the Sport Club Internacional football club in Porto Alegre, which also paid tribute to her in a post on X and celebrated her "legacy of spirituality and compassion.”

Secret of longevity

LongeviQuest, in an obituary, revealed that she had been a frail child, and "many doubted she would survive."

When asked about the secret to her longevity, she attributed it to God and said, "He is the secret of life. He is the secret of everything.”

She was born on June 8, 1908, and became the oldest person in the world earlier in 2025 after the death of 116-year-old Japanese woman Tomiko Itooka. She also received a special blessing from Pope Francis on her 110th birthday.

It is also worth noting that Brazil is also home to the oldest man in the world.

Ethel May Caterham becomes the world’s oldest person

Following the death of Brazilian nun, the 115 years and 253 days old British great-grandmother Ethel May Caterham has become the world’s oldest person.

Worlds oldest person Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas dies at 116

Born on August 21, 1909, in Shipton Bellinger in Hampshire, Caterham has witnessed two world wars, the Cuban Missile Crisis, the first Moon landings, the fall of the Berlin Wall, six different UK monarchs, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

