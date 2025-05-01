Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Album’ promises energetic tracks with star-studded lineup

Entertainment

A thrilling soundtrack is in the making, as Brad Pitt's F1: The Album announces a star-studded artist lineup.

On Thursday, May 1, the Hollywood Reporter reported that Atlantic Records has announced the artists involved in the album of F1, sparking excitement among fans.

The Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. Pictures film, confirmed that alongside the thrilling Formula One movie, a  17-song playlist will also be released.

For the energetic soundtrack, a star-studded lineup has been confirmed, including Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, Raye, Burna Boy, Rosé, Roddy Ricch, Dom Dolla, Chris Stapleton, Tiësto, Peggy Gou and more.

The first single from the album, Lose My Mind, is a partnership between Grammy-winner Doja Cat and Houston rapper Don Toliver.

F1: The Album is created by the same producers who have worked on Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe-winning Barbie: The Album. 

It is directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

F1 depicts the story of a retired F1 driver (Pitt) who is enticed to return to the big time to teach a rookie (Idris) in a fictional team, APXGP. The film is set to use real racing footage with intense drama and feature cameos from real-life drivers Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and more.

Both F1 the film and F1: The Album will be released everywhere on June 27, 2025.

