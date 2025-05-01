Upcoming celestial events in May 2025: A comet, meteors and ‘Flower Moon’

May 2025 will be full of stunning and rare celestial wonders, offering a visual treat for stargazers.
From a rare comet brushing past the Pleiades, Mars close to the sparkling Beehive Cluster to “shooting stars” from Halley’s Comet can light up the sky this month.
Comet SWAN And the Pleiades (May 2, 2025)
C/2025 F2 (SWAN), which first appeared in late March, is now set to amaze all the sky observers. Though, its recent dimming means that you may require binoculars to observe the event.
It will be reaching its closest to the sun on May 1, this 5th-magnitude comet will illuminate low in the western sky right after sunset for a few nights.
Moreover, it is likely to be spotted near the Pleiades star cluster that similar evening.
Halley’s Comet meteor shower (May 6, 2025)
Halley’s meteor shower, is caused by a trail of debris which turns into “shooting stars” every May. The Eta Aquariids peak before sunrise on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, with rates of 10 to 20 meteors per hour possible under clear skies.
Full ‘Flower Moon’ rises (May 12, 2025)
May’s full moon, the “Flower Moon,” will be best visible just after the sunset. Skygazers are advised to see the southeastern horizon for a warm orange tint, which is caused by Earth’s atmosphere.
It will only last for 15 minutes before becoming excessively bright to see as it rises into the sky to illuminate all night long.
Crescent Moon and Jupiter (May 28, 2025)
With the growth of the crescent moon, it moves eastward in the evening sky and will join Jupiter on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
The moon will be visible above the plant in the west-northwest after sunset.
A ‘Smiley Face’ in the sky (May 29, 2025)
A slim crescent moon, only 12% bright, will form a curved “mouth” below the twin stars Castor and Pollux in the constellation Gemini, creating an incredible arrangement, which will be extremely easy to spot.