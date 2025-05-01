World

Snake shuts down Japan's busiest bullet train route

Snake on a train line causes disruption on Japan's busiest bullet train route between Tokyo and Osaka

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 01, 2025
Snake halts Japans busiest bullet train route
Snake halts Japan's busiest bullet train route

A meter-long snake had brought the busiest bullet train route in Japan to a halt, between Maibara and Gifu-Hashima stations.

As reported by Guardian, on Wednesday, April 30, the snake wrapped itself around a power line, causing a power outage and leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Travellers waited couple of hours for the services to resume as Shinkansen trains running between Tokyo and Osaka were brought to a standstill.

According to passengers, power supply inside the trains was not affected as lights and air conditions were functioning uninterrupted throughout the halt.

The incident occurred around 5:25 pm between Maibara and Gifu-Hashima stations, after the snake appeared to have climbed an electricity pole, where he got electrocuted as he touched the live wire.

At the time of accident, the train stations already had an overhaul of passengers due to Golden Week series of national holidays.

Golden Week in Japan

Four national holidays occur around the beginning of May, which give Japanese citizens almost a week-off from their busy lives.

These include, Showa Day (April 29), Constitutional Memorial Day (May 3), Greenery Day (May 4), and Children's Day (May 5).

The line, where the incident occurred, connects capital Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka with more than 370 trains daily carrying an average of 430,000 passengers.

It is considered an exceptionally safe and fast travel route as it takes less than two and a half hours to reach Osaka from Tokyo.

However, an incident involving reptile also occurred last April, when a 40 cm snake inside a carriage on a Nagoya to Tokyo service caused frenzy among passengers.

Prince William to make upsetting move for Buckingham Palace as future King

Prince William to make upsetting move for Buckingham Palace as future King
Martin Scorsese to feature Pope Francis's last interview in new documentary

Martin Scorsese to feature Pope Francis's last interview in new documentary

Pittsburgh Pirates fan hospitalised after 21-foot fall during MLB game

Pittsburgh Pirates fan hospitalised after 21-foot fall during MLB game
Lucas Bravo confirms relationship with Shailene Woodley in sweet Instagram post

Lucas Bravo confirms relationship with Shailene Woodley in sweet Instagram post
US economy shifts into reverse as Trump’s policies spark concerns
US economy shifts into reverse as Trump’s policies spark concerns
High school lacrosse hazing: 11 suspects surrender after 48-hour deadline
High school lacrosse hazing: 11 suspects surrender after 48-hour deadline
US, Ukraine sign vital mineral deal after multiple setbacks
US, Ukraine sign vital mineral deal after multiple setbacks
108-million-year-old fossil reveals surprising evolution of echidna
108-million-year-old fossil reveals surprising evolution of echidna
US Senate committee approves Jared Isaacman as NASA chief
US Senate committee approves Jared Isaacman as NASA chief
World's tallest dog Reggie meets world's smallest dog Pearl
World's tallest dog Reggie meets world's smallest dog Pearl
US, Ukraine on brink of signing historic mineral deal
US, Ukraine on brink of signing historic mineral deal
‘Mushroom murder’ trial: Defense calls three deaths ‘a terrible accident’
‘Mushroom murder’ trial: Defense calls three deaths ‘a terrible accident’
Kangaroo creates havoc on Alabama highway, causing collision and traffic jam
Kangaroo creates havoc on Alabama highway, causing collision and traffic jam
Harvard University head forced to apologies amid students’ concerning claims
Harvard University head forced to apologies amid students’ concerning claims
Top 10 countries with highest military spending: US takes the lead
Top 10 countries with highest military spending: US takes the lead
Vietnam commemorates 50 years since war's end with grand military parade
Vietnam commemorates 50 years since war's end with grand military parade