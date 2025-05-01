Snake shuts down Japan's busiest bullet train route

A meter-long snake had brought the busiest bullet train route in Japan to a halt, between Maibara and Gifu-Hashima stations.
As reported by Guardian, on Wednesday, April 30, the snake wrapped itself around a power line, causing a power outage and leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.
Travellers waited couple of hours for the services to resume as Shinkansen trains running between Tokyo and Osaka were brought to a standstill.
According to passengers, power supply inside the trains was not affected as lights and air conditions were functioning uninterrupted throughout the halt.
The incident occurred around 5:25 pm between Maibara and Gifu-Hashima stations, after the snake appeared to have climbed an electricity pole, where he got electrocuted as he touched the live wire.
At the time of accident, the train stations already had an overhaul of passengers due to Golden Week series of national holidays.
Golden Week in Japan
Four national holidays occur around the beginning of May, which give Japanese citizens almost a week-off from their busy lives.
These include, Showa Day (April 29), Constitutional Memorial Day (May 3), Greenery Day (May 4), and Children's Day (May 5).
The line, where the incident occurred, connects capital Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka with more than 370 trains daily carrying an average of 430,000 passengers.
It is considered an exceptionally safe and fast travel route as it takes less than two and a half hours to reach Osaka from Tokyo.
However, an incident involving reptile also occurred last April, when a 40 cm snake inside a carriage on a Nagoya to Tokyo service caused frenzy among passengers.