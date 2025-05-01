Royal

King Abdullah lauds Jordanians for incredible efforts in nation’s ‘progress’

The Jordanian King gave a huge shout-out to the citizens for their contribution in making the country prosper

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 01, 2025

King Abdullah lauds Jordanians for incredible efforts in nation’s ‘progress’


King Abdullah is proud of Jordanians’ unwavering dedication!

Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Royal Hashemite Court on Thursday, May 1, the Monarch shared a stunning video as he praised the Jordanians for their incredible efforts towards the nation’s “progress and prosperity.”

“Every year, #Jordan is progressing and prospering thanks to the efforts of its sons and daughters,” read the post’s caption.

The video opened with a breathtaking glimpse of New Abdali district in Amman, Jordan, and continued by showcasing people from various fields, each making their best efforts in their work, contributing to the strength of the nation.

From architects, civil engineers, and researchers, to florists, designers, and teachers, the clip captured the essence of each field's significance.

It also put a spotlight on how with all these disciplines collectively contribute to the progress and success of a country.

Fans’ response to King Abdullah’s heartfelt post:

King Abdullah’s post received heartwarming reactions from royal fans with one writing, “We ask Allah to keep Jordan the blessing of progress and prosperity, thanks to what his sons and daughters make of sincere giving and efforts for the sake of uplifting the homeland.”

Another commented, “God bless Jordan.”

“Incredible and pretty video,” a third expressed.

This post comes after the King of Jordan marked Labour’s Day with an eye-catching poster shared on the Royal Hashemite Court’s Instagram Story.

Amazon releases cutting-edge AI model 'Nova Premier'

Amazon releases cutting-edge AI model 'Nova Premier'
King Abdullah lauds Jordanians for incredible efforts in nation’s ‘progress’

King Abdullah lauds Jordanians for incredible efforts in nation’s ‘progress’
Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Album’ promises energetic tracks with star-studded lineup

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Album’ promises energetic tracks with star-studded lineup
Upcoming celestial events in May 2025: A comet, meteors and ‘Flower Moon’

Upcoming celestial events in May 2025: A comet, meteors and ‘Flower Moon’
Prince William shares delightful post after teasing new project
Prince William shares delightful post after teasing new project
King Charles forced to shut Royal residence after ‘emergency issue’
King Charles forced to shut Royal residence after ‘emergency issue’
Sarah Ferguson expresses 'honor' to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit
Sarah Ferguson expresses 'honor' to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit
King Charles to mark his second coronation with King Carl, Queen Silvia
King Charles to mark his second coronation with King Carl, Queen Silvia
Queen Mary receives warm welcome at 'Danner of Denmark' exhibition
Queen Mary receives warm welcome at 'Danner of Denmark' exhibition
Prince William makes witty excuse to skip play time with Prince George, Louis
Prince William makes witty excuse to skip play time with Prince George, Louis
Prince Harry's charity faces new blow after member takes unexpected turn
Prince Harry's charity faces new blow after member takes unexpected turn
Princess Ines marks first royal balcony appearance for King Carl Gustaf's big day
Princess Ines marks first royal balcony appearance for King Carl Gustaf's big day
Prince William, Kate Middleton wish ‘happy’ May Day with exciting teaser
Prince William, Kate Middleton wish ‘happy’ May Day with exciting teaser
Prince William to make upsetting move for Buckingham Palace as future King
Prince William to make upsetting move for Buckingham Palace as future King
Princess Beatrice’s husband reacts to William, Kate’s intimate anniversary snap
Princess Beatrice’s husband reacts to William, Kate’s intimate anniversary snap
Prince Edward honours Queen Elizabeth II in Philadelphia visit
Prince Edward honours Queen Elizabeth II in Philadelphia visit