King Abdullah lauds Jordanians for incredible efforts in nation’s ‘progress’

King Abdullah is proud of Jordanians’ unwavering dedication!
Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Royal Hashemite Court on Thursday, May 1, the Monarch shared a stunning video as he praised the Jordanians for their incredible efforts towards the nation’s “progress and prosperity.”
“Every year, #Jordan is progressing and prospering thanks to the efforts of its sons and daughters,” read the post’s caption.
The video opened with a breathtaking glimpse of New Abdali district in Amman, Jordan, and continued by showcasing people from various fields, each making their best efforts in their work, contributing to the strength of the nation.
From architects, civil engineers, and researchers, to florists, designers, and teachers, the clip captured the essence of each field's significance.
It also put a spotlight on how with all these disciplines collectively contribute to the progress and success of a country.
Fans’ response to King Abdullah’s heartfelt post:
King Abdullah’s post received heartwarming reactions from royal fans with one writing, “We ask Allah to keep Jordan the blessing of progress and prosperity, thanks to what his sons and daughters make of sincere giving and efforts for the sake of uplifting the homeland.”
Another commented, “God bless Jordan.”
“Incredible and pretty video,” a third expressed.
This post comes after the King of Jordan marked Labour’s Day with an eye-catching poster shared on the Royal Hashemite Court’s Instagram Story.