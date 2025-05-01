Essential tips to keep your plants safe in scorching heat  

The UK is currently experiencing a period of unusually warm weather and some parts of the UK are expected to hit 29C today.
Just as human need extra care especially during hot weather, plants also require additional attention and care.
If you're also worried about how to keep your plants safe in this scorching heat, here are some experts tips you can follow to protect them.
Useful tips to keep your indoor plants safe:
Rising temperatures and too much direct sunlight can harm indoor plants.
If you notice signs like wilting, drooping or changes in leaf colour, it could be a sign that they're suffering from too much heat.
Experts adviced to give extra shade to plants from now until September to protect them from heat damage.
Some plants especially tropical ones like fittonia, calathea and most ferns, need more humidity to stay healthy in hot water.
You can spray them with water often or you can also place their pot on a tray filled with water and pebbles, which adds moisture to the air and helps plant stay healthy.
Useful tips to keep your outdoor plants safe:
In hotter weather, outdoor plants and flowers usually need more water than usual.
For both indoor and outdoor plants, it's recommended to water them in the morning or evening, as watering during the midday heat will cause the water to evaporate quickly.
Useful tips to keep your trees safe:
During this time of year, trees are in the phase where their leaves are expanding, which requires a lot of resources, especially water.
The combination of recent warm weather and dry soil is creating a concerning situation for the trees.
To water the tree, apply water directly to the soil around the roots rather than using overhead sprinklers to avoid water loss through evaporation.