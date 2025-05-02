Sci-Tech

Microsoft prepares to host Elon Musk's Grok AI-based model: Report

This collaboration would allow developers to access Grok alongside other AI models

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 02, 2025
Microsoft prepares to host Elon Musk’s Grok AI-based model: Report
Microsoft prepares to host Elon Musk’s Grok AI-based model: Report

In a significant move, Microsoft is reportedly gearing up to host the tech billionaire Elon Musk's Grok artificial intelligence (AI) model on its Azure cloud platform.

The American tech giant’s discussions are reportedly underway with the Tesla CEO AI startup xAI to make Grok accessible to enterprise clients and the company’s teams via Azure AI, as reported by The Verge.

This collaboration would allow developers to access Grok alongside other AI models, giving them a variety of options to build cutting-edge AI-powered apps.

It is pertinent to mention that Microsoft would offer the framework to host the Grok model, but not the computational capacity to train future variants.

Microsoft is currently exploring several alternative AI models, such as those from xAI, Meta, and China’s AI startup DeepSeek.

The American tech giant recently made DeepSeek’s R1 model accessible through Azure and GitHub amid increased popularity.

Intensifying battle between Elon Musk and Sam Altman

The latest move comes amid an intensifying battle between Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Microsoft’s key AI partner.

Elon Musk has accused the ChatGPT manufacturer of abandoning its mission to develop AI for breaching its original founding agreement and transitioning from a nonprofit to a for-profit organisation.

Last year, Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO. However, the company counter-sued in March.

