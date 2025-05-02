Google Drive receives Gemini AI-powered conversation feature 

Google is adding the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature in Google Drive, which enables users to converse with Gemini about their files that are uploaded to the cloud.
The Alphabet-owned firm started introducing the feature to eligible account holders on Thursday, May 2, 2025. It lets users add a source and then chat with the AI about its content.
Google said that the latest feature will allow users to easily learn regarding the files stored on the cloud storage platform, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user interface.
Google Drive lets users chat with Gemini about files
To use the recently introduced feature, users will first have to open the Gemini side panel in Drive. Then, users can choose the files they want to add as sources.
Once selected, the AI-powered chatbot will assess the file content and respond to any user query.
It is important to note that the chatbot in Google Drive is grounded in the sources users add. The AI only uses the knowledge within the instructed files to respond accordingly, minimising hallucination risks.
Availability
The latest feature will only be accessible to paid subscribers of Google Workspace. It includes Business Standard and Plus subscribers, Enterprise Standard and Plus subscribers.
Moreover, Gemini Education, Gemini Education Premium add-ons, and individuals with the Google One AI Premium subscription.
Google introduced the feature on Thursday, and it takes up to 15 days before rolling out to all eligible accounts.