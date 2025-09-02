Home / Sci-Tech

WhatsApp makes sticker creation smarter with new feature

WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features for both Android and iOS devices

WhatsApp has recently introduced new feature that lets users create their own stickers and save them straight into their personal sticker collection for future use.

As per WABetaInfo, this new update will allow users to create and save personalized stickers without being forced to immediately send them in a chat, unlike the old system where stickers had to be shared right after creation and couldn’t just be stored for later use.

With this feature, users can now save stickers into existing packs, create new packs or mark them as favourite for quick access.

This update is particularly helpful for people who often make stickers and like them to organize into collections before using them.

However, the new feature is available to all Android users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android and it will be rolled out to more users in the future updates.

In the past few days, the messaging platform introduced several new and unique features to give users fresh experience.

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature to display who recently viewed a status update and its privacy settings.

Similar to Instagram, this feature will allow users to quickly see some of the contacts who have viewed their status, shown as small profile pictures with the total view count at the bottom, so you can quickly know who has seen it without opening the full list.

