Is ChatGPT down globally?

ChatGPT is not responding to the users' queries, leaving thousands of consumers frustrated.
On Wednesday, September 3, Downdetector, a website tracking the online service status of sites reported to face disruption, received several reports in just 20 minutes.
Users worldwide are taking to social media, such as X, asking if the popular chatbot is having issues, under the hashtag "#ChatGPTDown."
As of now, ChatGPT is flat out not responding to the users' messages, displaying a blank reply in response.
Since its launch, the chatbot has attracted users globally, with ChatGPT receiving over 2.5 billion daily prompts.
No statement has come from OpenAI to address the sudden disruption and to inform users if the technical issue is due to the server being down or whether it's part of regular maintenance.
Notably, this is not the first time ChatGPT has faced such an issue, as problems arise for the chatbot when a major update is coming or when there is a heavy user load.