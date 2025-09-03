Google Docs now lets users to listen their documents read aloud

Google introduced the latest feature for Google Docs, enabling users to listen to their documents using Gemini.
This significant feature is particularly helpful for users who need to hear their content out loud, assisting them find errors in their writing or even allowing them to absorb information appropriately while reading.
Google Docs v1.25.341 now includes code indicating the latest feature, which allows users to listen to their documents on Android, similar to the web variant.
A play button will now appear above the Edit icon, enabling the Alphabet-owned company to proceed with text using Gemini and produce audio.
Additionally, Gemini provides a range of voice styles on the web, including Educator and Narrator, though these aren’t accessible on Android.
Currently, users can’t alter speed, voice, and add audio chips in-app; however, these features may come in future updates as the company is planning for a broader rollout in the near future.
Availability
Google Docs latest feature is currently accessible for Workspace users and subscribers of Gemini AI Pro or Ultra plans, but you can only access it through Docs on the web.