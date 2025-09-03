Home / Sci-Tech

Google dodges breakup in major antitrust victory but ordered to share data

Google can keep Chrome but it will be barred from having exclusive contracts and must share search data with rivals.

According to BBC, Google had proposed less drastic solutions, such as limiting its revenue-sharing agreements with firms like Apple to make its search engine the default on their devices and browsers.

On Tuesday, the company indicated that it viewed the ruling as a victory, and said the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) probably contributed to the outcome.

"Today's decision recognizes how much the industry has changed through the advent of AI, which is giving people so many more ways to find information," Google said in a statement after the ruling.

"This underlines what we've been saying since this case was filed in 2020: Competition is intense and people can easily choose the services they want," the statement continued.

The tech giant had denied wrongdoing since charges were first filed against it in 2020, saying its market dominance is because its search engine is a superior product to others and consumers simply prefer it to others.

Last year, Judge Mehta ruled that Google had used unfair methods to establish a monopoly over the online search market, actively working to maintain a level of dominance to the extent it broke US law.

