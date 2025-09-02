WhatsApp unveils Meta AI-powered background magic for video calls

WhatsApp is rolling out a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will enable users to create any desired background during video calls.
According to Gadgets360, the new feature is available on both Android and iOS versions of the instant messaging app.
As per the company, the new feature is powered by Meta AI, although it didn't mention the name of the AI model. The background generation feature is available along with other existing options, such as blurring the background and adding preset background options.
In a post on X, the official handle of WhatsApp announced the new feature on Monday. Highlighting that the company has added several new effects for photos and videos shared with others, the Meta-owned platform said it is now introducing a new AI tool for video calls.
Dubbed background generation, the new feature can only be seen once a user has started a video call (after the receiver picks up the call).
Previously, users had the option to blur the background or select from a limited set of preset backgrounds during a video call.
However, now, they will find a new icon with an image and a sparkle symbol next to the blurry background option. Once a user swipes to the option, a badge with the text “Create with AI” hovers above it.