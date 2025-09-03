Home / Sci-Tech

Instagram releases iPad App with advanced features

Instagram's iPad app is optimised for larger screens, providing a more intuitive, seamless, and vivid user experience

Instagram releases iPad App with advanced features
Instagram releases iPad App with advanced features

Instagram has finally unveiled an iPad app, reducing the need for users to entirely depend on the iPhone variant or web browser.

The recently introduced app is optimised for larger screens, providing a more intuitive, seamless, and vivid user experience.

The app defaults to the Reels screen, enabling users to scroll through short videos on an enlarged scream.

It consists of all the features of the phone app, offering Stories at the top along with a left-hand sidebar for navigation, such as Search, Feed, Explore, and notifications.

Instagram’s Feed now consists of three viewing options: “All” for advice content, “Friends” for reels and posts from mutuals, and “Latest” to provide chronological updates.

Additionally, users can reorder these feeds to match their preferences.

The latest design takes advantage of the iPad’s larger screen. For instance, while watching a Reel, comments appear alongside the video, and in DMs, users can view chats while launching a conversation.

Previously, the largest photo-centric social network, had deprioritised an iPad app.

With this launch, users on iOS 15.1 can enjoy a fully optimised Instagram experience without third-party alternatives after nearly 15 years.

You Might Like:

Salesforce replaces 4,000 jobs with cutting-edge AI agents, CEO says

Salesforce replaces 4,000 jobs with cutting-edge AI agents, CEO says
Salesforce has significantly reduced its service cloud team from 9,000 to 5,000 employees

Netflix updates ‘Moments’ feature to offer improved control over scene clipping

Netflix updates ‘Moments’ feature to offer improved control over scene clipping
Moments now allows users to quickly share their favourite scenes from movies and shows within the Netflix app

Google Docs now lets users to listen their documents read aloud

Google Docs now lets users to listen their documents read aloud
Google Docs latest feature is currently accessible for Workspace users and subscribers of Gemini AI Pro or Ultra plans

Google dodges breakup in major antitrust victory but ordered to share data

Google dodges breakup in major antitrust victory but ordered to share data
Google's $20 billion Apple deal remains intact, but company must share search data

Is ChatGPT down globally?

Is ChatGPT down globally?
Users worldwide are reporting that the OpenAI chatbot is not replying to the queries

WhatsApp makes sticker creation smarter with new feature

WhatsApp makes sticker creation smarter with new feature
WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features for both Android and iOS devices

WhatsApp unveils Meta AI-powered background magic for video calls

WhatsApp unveils Meta AI-powered background magic for video calls
WhatsApp's new AI revolution allows users to have customizable backgrounds in video calls

Drones to overtake food delivery market in Europe

Drones to overtake food delivery market in Europe
Aviant is working to deliver hot meals via drones to remote islands where accessibility is limited

Chinese social media platforms adopt key rule to mark AI content

Chinese social media platforms adopt key rule to mark AI content
Weibo, WeChat, and Douyin have made the use of AI labels to mark the genAI content mandatory

AI-powered stethoscope detects heart diseases in seconds

AI-powered stethoscope detects heart diseases in seconds
New AI-powered stethoscopes could detect three heart conditions in just second

China creates world's first breakthrough 6G chip hitting 100 Gbps internet speed

China creates world's first breakthrough 6G chip hitting 100 Gbps internet speed
This latest chip has great potential to bring the imagination of installing a 50GB 8K movie in mere seconds to reality

Is TSB app down? Users' reactions to nationwide outage

Is TSB app down? Users' reactions to nationwide outage
TSB has officially addressed its current problems with its mobile banking