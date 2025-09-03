Instagram releases iPad App with advanced features

Instagram has finally unveiled an iPad app, reducing the need for users to entirely depend on the iPhone variant or web browser.
The recently introduced app is optimised for larger screens, providing a more intuitive, seamless, and vivid user experience.
The app defaults to the Reels screen, enabling users to scroll through short videos on an enlarged scream.
It consists of all the features of the phone app, offering Stories at the top along with a left-hand sidebar for navigation, such as Search, Feed, Explore, and notifications.
Instagram’s Feed now consists of three viewing options: “All” for advice content, “Friends” for reels and posts from mutuals, and “Latest” to provide chronological updates.
Additionally, users can reorder these feeds to match their preferences.
The latest design takes advantage of the iPad’s larger screen. For instance, while watching a Reel, comments appear alongside the video, and in DMs, users can view chats while launching a conversation.
Previously, the largest photo-centric social network, had deprioritised an iPad app.
With this launch, users on iOS 15.1 can enjoy a fully optimised Instagram experience without third-party alternatives after nearly 15 years.