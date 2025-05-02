Chile's tsunami warning triggers evacuations after 7.4 magnitude earthquake

Over 1,700 people in Chile and Argentina were evacuated to higher ground after a tsunami warning was issued following a 7.4 magnitude earthquake off the southern coast of Chile.
The earthquake occurred near the Drake Passage, between South America and Antarctica and its epicenter was 219 km from Ushuaia, Argentina, the southernmost city on Earth, reported BBC.
Tsunami warning:
A tsunami warning was given for the Magallanes region in southern Chile and areas of Chile's Antarctic Territory.
As a precaution, safety measures were also put in place in Argentina's Tierra del Fuego region.
Chile's disaster agency, Senapred has issued the highest level disaster alert.
As per the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at a shallow dept of 10 km (6 miles).
There have been no reports of damage and injuries so far but people in the affected areas are adviced to stay calm and follow all the instructions from the authorities.
Chilean President Gabriel Boric issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), noting, "We call for evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region."
Cause behind Chile's frequent earthquake:
Chile frequently experiences earthquakes as it is located where three tectonic plates come together which causes a lot of seismic movement.