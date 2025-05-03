World

King Charles to open Canada's parliament after PM Carney strategic invite

PM Mark Carney invites King Charles to open Canada’s 45th Parliament ahead of US visit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 03, 2025
King Charles to open Canadas parliament after PM Carney strategic invite
King Charles to open Canada's parliament after PM Carney strategic invite

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited King Charles and Queen Camilla to open the 45th Parliament of the country.

According to The Guardian, newly elected PM Carney, in his first ever news conference on Friday, May 2, 2025, announced that King Charles III has accepted his invitation to open the 45th Parliament on May 27, 2025.

He told reporters in Ottawa, “This is a historic honour that matches the weight of our times,” adding that the king’s visit "clearly underscores the sovereignty of our country."

Notably, King is Canada’s head of state, and Governor General Mary Simon represents him in the Great White North.

It will be the first time in more than 50 years when a monarch from the throne will open the Canadian parliament and give a speech. Last time Queen Elizabeth II came to Ottawa in 1957 to perform the ceremony.

Carney to meet Donald Trump

During the conference he also confirmed his visit to the US and meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, April 6, 2025.

Talking about the US-Canada relationship, he said, “As I’ve stressed repeatedly, our old relationship, based on steadily increasing integration, is over. The questions now are how our nations will cooperate in the future.”

Carney also revealed that he will not hold a discussion with Trump in public, and all the negotiations regarding tariffs or trade deals will be held privately.

Prince Harry exposes palace decision on Meghan Markle's security in explosive revelation

Prince Harry exposes palace decision on Meghan Markle's security in explosive revelation
Gemini app to get advanced personalised features: All you need to know

Gemini app to get advanced personalised features: All you need to know
Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’

Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’
HHS, NIH announces latest vaccine initiative to guard against future pandemics

HHS, NIH announces latest vaccine initiative to guard against future pandemics
Man injects 200 snake venoms: ‘Revolutionises’ snakebite treatment
Man injects 200 snake venoms: ‘Revolutionises’ snakebite treatment
US army to hold 250th anniversary parade on Trump's special day
US army to hold 250th anniversary parade on Trump's special day
World's largest electric ship introduced in Australia by Incat
World's largest electric ship introduced in Australia by Incat
Artist turns biscuits into stunning portraits of famous faces
Artist turns biscuits into stunning portraits of famous faces
Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg secret to success revealed in new study
Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg secret to success revealed in new study
UK temperature set for dramatic fall after record-breaking heat
UK temperature set for dramatic fall after record-breaking heat
Chile's tsunami warning triggers evacuations after 7.4 magnitude earthquake
Chile's tsunami warning triggers evacuations after 7.4 magnitude earthquake
US jobs report exceeds expectation with strong growth amid tariff fears, Trump reacts
US jobs report exceeds expectation with strong growth amid tariff fears, Trump reacts
Thailand prosecutors drops royal defamation case against US academic
Thailand prosecutors drops royal defamation case against US academic
Austrian 'air-dried' mummy's bizarre embalming method discovered by researchers
Austrian 'air-dried' mummy's bizarre embalming method discovered by researchers
Marco Rubio to lead US national security after taking over Mike Waltz position
Marco Rubio to lead US national security after taking over Mike Waltz position
CIA launches new social media videos to recruit Chinese to spy for US
CIA launches new social media videos to recruit Chinese to spy for US