King Charles to open Canada's parliament after PM Carney strategic invite

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited King Charles and Queen Camilla to open the 45th Parliament of the country.
According to The Guardian, newly elected PM Carney, in his first ever news conference on Friday, May 2, 2025, announced that King Charles III has accepted his invitation to open the 45th Parliament on May 27, 2025.
He told reporters in Ottawa, “This is a historic honour that matches the weight of our times,” adding that the king’s visit "clearly underscores the sovereignty of our country."
Notably, King is Canada’s head of state, and Governor General Mary Simon represents him in the Great White North.
It will be the first time in more than 50 years when a monarch from the throne will open the Canadian parliament and give a speech. Last time Queen Elizabeth II came to Ottawa in 1957 to perform the ceremony.
Carney to meet Donald Trump
During the conference he also confirmed his visit to the US and meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, April 6, 2025.
Talking about the US-Canada relationship, he said, “As I’ve stressed repeatedly, our old relationship, based on steadily increasing integration, is over. The questions now are how our nations will cooperate in the future.”
Carney also revealed that he will not hold a discussion with Trump in public, and all the negotiations regarding tariffs or trade deals will be held privately.