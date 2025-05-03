Best foods to strengthen immunity and stay healthy

The immune system plays a pivotal role in maintaining your health and reducing the chances of falling sick.
It is your body’s natural defence mechanism, which fights against foreign bacteria and expedites the recovery phase.
By integrating the right nutrients into your diet, you can strengthen your immunity to stay resilient.
Essential food items to improve your immunity
Discover a few essential nutrient-rich foods that help you stay healthy by strengthening your immunity:
Pumpkin seeds:
Pumpkin is an essential and nutrient-rich source of food, which contains zinc, magnesium, iron, and vitamin E to boost immunity and minimise inflammation.
Spinach:
Spinach is also considered a great source of immunity booster with vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, iron, and a mild amount of zinc, maintaining immune cell function.
Chickpeas:
Chickpeas have proteins, iron, folate, and more that rebuild body tissues and stimulate robust immune responses.
Cashew nuts:
Cashew nuts are a healthier source of food, which consists of a variety of nutrients and minerals, including fats, copper, and magnesium that sustain energy production.
Yoghurt:
Yoghurt is a nutrition-dense food and a great probiotic that improves your gut health. It supplies zinc, vitamin B12, and other electrolytes for vitality.
Lentils:
For vegetarians, lentils are undoubtedly a great source of energy, rich in zinc, iron, protein, and folate. It assists repair cells and improves cell production.