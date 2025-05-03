Common household plastics linked to higher mortality rate from heart disease, study

A recent study shows that synthetic chemicals known as phthalates, found in consumer products, including food storage containers, makeup, and more have significantly contributed to global death rates.
Study found more than 10% of all global mortality from cardiac disease in 2018 among men and women between the ages of 55 through 64.
Senior author and a professor of paediatrics and population health at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine Dr. Leonardo Trasande stated:
“Phthalates are known to disrupt testosterone,” Trasande said, adding that in men, “low testosterone is a predictor of adult cardiovascular disease.”
A global study
The latest study, published in the journal eBiomedicine, analysed the impact of one phthalate — Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate, or DEHP — on global deaths across 200 countries and territories.
Researchers assessed health and environmental data from several population surveys that consisted of urine samples having chemical breakdown products left by DEHP, which is said to be associated with cardiovascular disease, Trasande said.
They further associated DEHP exposure with over 356,000 global deaths in 2018, primarily from cardiac disorders in ages 55-64. Africa, East Asia, and the Middle East were severely affected.
However, findings emphasised DEHP’s dangers, experts caution global projects may vary due to differing levels and healthcare access.