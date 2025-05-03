World

Australian election 2025 results: Anthony Albanese secures historic win for second term

The Labor party took the lead over the conservative Liberal-National coalition, led by Peter Dutton

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 03, 2025
Australia's current Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese has been re-elected for second term after a close general election held on Saturday, May 3.

"Today, the Australian people have voted for Australian values: for fairness, aspiration and opportunity for all; for the strength to show courage in adversity and kindness to those in need," Albanese said, as per BBC.

Meanwhile, Dutton took full responsibility for the party's poor performance in the election.

Australian election 2025: What's next?

However, the official vote counting will take some time but it's already clear that Albanese's centre-left government is about to gain a much stronger majority in the Australian parliament.

With this victory, Albanese has become the first prime minister in over two decades to win back-to-back elections.

Independent candidates and minor political parties are projected to win around 13 seats in the parliament.

To form a government in Australia, party must win at least 76 seats in the House of Representatives.

If the final results show that the Labor Party doesn't secure enough seats to have majority, then Albanese might need to form coalition government with the independent candidates or minor parties to ensure he has enough support in parliament to govern.

Albanese's victory follows notable event in Canada, where Prime Minister Mark Carney made a strong political comeback.

