Woman missing since 1962 found alive after 60 years in shocking twist

Audrey Backeberg, a woman from the US who went missing in 1962 when she was 20 years old, has now been found "alive and well."
A woman, now 82 left her home in Wisconsin and was never seen again.
As per Sky News, a babysitter said they traveled together to another city and took a bus to Indiana.
Police then tried to find her for many years but couldn't able to locate her and the case was left unsolved.
Earlier this year, a detective review the case again and spoke yo witnesses and finally found Audrey.
Back in 1962, when she went missing, she was already married and had two children.
As per the reports, the last time a babysitter saw her when she was walking near the bus stop.
According to the Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy organization, Backeberg's marriage was in trouble, with allegations of abuse and a criminal complaint had been filed just days before she disappeared.
Her family members stressed that she would never leave her children behind, the organization noted.
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release, noting, "Further investigation has revealed that Ms. Backeberg’s disappearance was by her own choice and not the result of any criminal activity or foul play."
Where she actually has been for 60 years?
Backeberg had chosen to leave Wisconsin and live in another state. When Detective Isaac Hanson spoke to her, "she sounded happy. Confident in her decision. No regrets."