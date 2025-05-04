World

Woman missing since 1962 found alive after 60 years in shocking twist

When Audrey Backeberg went missing, she was already married and had two children

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 04, 2025
Woman missing since 1962 found alive after 60 years in shocking twist
Woman missing since 1962 found alive after 60 years in shocking twist

Audrey Backeberg, a woman from the US who went missing in 1962 when she was 20 years old, has now been found "alive and well."

A woman, now 82 left her home in Wisconsin and was never seen again.

As per Sky News, a babysitter said they traveled together to another city and took a bus to Indiana.

Police then tried to find her for many years but couldn't able to locate her and the case was left unsolved.

Earlier this year, a detective review the case again and spoke yo witnesses and finally found Audrey.

Back in 1962, when she went missing, she was already married and had two children.

As per the reports, the last time a babysitter saw her when she was walking near the bus stop.

According to the Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy organization, Backeberg's marriage was in trouble, with allegations of abuse and a criminal complaint had been filed just days before she disappeared.

Her family members stressed that she would never leave her children behind, the organization noted.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release, noting, "Further investigation has revealed that Ms. Backeberg’s disappearance was by her own choice and not the result of any criminal activity or foul play."

Where she actually has been for 60 years?

Backeberg had chosen to leave Wisconsin and live in another state. When Detective Isaac Hanson spoke to her, "she sounded happy. Confident in her decision. No regrets."

New poll: UK public sides with Prince Harry in security fight after court loss

New poll: UK public sides with Prince Harry in security fight after court loss
Jessica Alba pens heartfelt birthday note for close pal Nina Garcia

Jessica Alba pens heartfelt birthday note for close pal Nina Garcia

Prince Harry's 'deeply problematic' habit blocks King Charles' reconciliation

Prince Harry's 'deeply problematic' habit blocks King Charles' reconciliation
Kylian Mbappé's double strike lifts Real Madrid to thrilling victory over Celta Vigo

Kylian Mbappé's double strike lifts Real Madrid to thrilling victory over Celta Vigo
Putin makes major statement about using ‘nuclear weapons’ in Ukraine
Putin makes major statement about using ‘nuclear weapons’ in Ukraine
UK police arrest eight in connection with alleged terror plots
UK police arrest eight in connection with alleged terror plots
Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO after 55 years
Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO after 55 years
5 richest YouTubers with jaw dropping net worth
5 richest YouTubers with jaw dropping net worth
Papal conclave 2025: Stove installed as preparations underway for new pope
Papal conclave 2025: Stove installed as preparations underway for new pope
5 life-changing books to stop wasting time and boost productivity
5 life-changing books to stop wasting time and boost productivity
Australian election 2025 results: Anthony Albanese secures historic win for second term
Australian election 2025 results: Anthony Albanese secures historic win for second term
Trump AI-generated pope pictures divide internet: ‘Disgusting’ or ‘hilarious’
Trump AI-generated pope pictures divide internet: ‘Disgusting’ or ‘hilarious’
Ivanka Trump’s son Theo recreates historic Kennedy snap with grandpa
Ivanka Trump’s son Theo recreates historic Kennedy snap with grandpa
Man injects 200 snake venoms: ‘Revolutionises’ snakebite treatment
Man injects 200 snake venoms: ‘Revolutionises’ snakebite treatment
US army to hold 250th anniversary parade on Trump's special day
US army to hold 250th anniversary parade on Trump's special day
World's largest electric ship introduced in Australia by Incat
World's largest electric ship introduced in Australia by Incat