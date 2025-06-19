NYC artist's drunken meltdown: Grabbed hair, abuses passenger on plane

Leanna Perry arrested after physically and verbally abusing a passenger on NYC to Kansas City flight

A drunk passenger was handcuffed and dragged off a Southwest Airlines flight after grabbing a woman’s hair and throwing a fit at LaGuardia Airport.

According to New York Post, Leanna Perry, a 32-year-old passenger from the Big Apple, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a meltdown before takeoff around 1 am Tuesday, the Port Authority Police Department (PAPD) said.

Video from inside the cabin shows several passengers and airline employees grappling with the crazed passenger as she holds onto a woman’s hair and calls her a “fat a** bi**h.”

“Let go of her hair,” one person calmly tells her, as she bizarrely claims to not be touching the other woman’s hair, despite still clearly having a painful grip on it.

The passenger then began hurling wild insults and kicking passengers as airline staffers tried to hold her down and escort her off the plane, according to clips posted on Reddit early Wednesday.

As some people move in to try to get her upright, she becomes emotional and tells everyone to leave her alone before going into another expletive-ridden tirade before the video ends.

Port Authority Police said they responded to a “report of an intoxicated passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight at Terminal B of LaGuardia Airport.”

