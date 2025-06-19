President JD Vance suspended by Bluesky after controversial debut

JD Vance had just joined the app and made his first post about the US Supreme Court's decision to support Tennessee Law

US Vice President JD Vance was temporarily removed from Bluesky, a social media platform known for having more left-leaning users and seen an alternative to X (formerly Twitter).

He had just joined the app and made his first post where he talked about the US Supreme Court's decision to support Tennessee Law.

Vance wrote, "Hello Bluesky, "I've been told this app has become the place to go for common sense political discussion and analysis. So I'm thrilled to be here to engage with all of you."

Tennessee law blocks minors (under 18) from getting hormone treatments or surgeries related to gender transition.

Vance also posted screenshots from a Supreme Court ruling where the majority of judges mostly conservative, criticized the reliance on experts about transgender treatments for children.

What actually happened?

After Vance posted a series of three messages about this ruling, his account was suspended.

However, a spokesperson from Bluesky explained that his suspension was not because of content he posted.

Instead, their system mistakenly flagged his account as fake which led to brief removal.

"Vice President Vance's account was briefly flagged by our automated systems that try to detect impersonation attempts which have targeted public figures like him in the past," Bluesky said in its statement.

It added, "The account was quickly restored and verified so people can easily confirm its authenticity,' the company added. 'We welcome the Vice President to join the conversation on Bluesky."

