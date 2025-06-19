UK records hottest day of year so far as heatwave grips nation

An amber heat health alert has been issued in England as the country is currently experiencing extremely hot weather, with Thursday, June 19 being the hottest day of the year so far.
Just after 2pm, temperatures at Kew Gardens in West London reached 32.2C making Thursday the hottest day of the year so far and beating the 29.4C recorded last Friday in Suffolk.
As per the repots, most of the hottest areas on Thursday were in South East England including Heathrow, where it hit 31.9C and Wisley in Surrey which reached 31.6C.
The current record of the hottest day will probably be broken soon as weather forecasts predict that temperatures could rise to 33C by this weekend.
Health warnings:
Considering this, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued heat health warnings for all areas in England which are active from Thursday at midday until 9am on Monday, June 23.
It also warns that older people and those with existing health conditions are at greater risk and there could be an increase in deaths because of the heat.
The Met Office advices people in the UK to stay cool and drink plenty of water during heatwaves.