World

Spitfire fighter plane from WWII crashes in Kent ahead of VE Day celebrations

Spitfire aircraft played a significant role in the British victory during the Battle of Britain in 1940

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 04, 2025
Spitfire fighter plane crashes in Kent with no injuries
Spitfire fighter plane crashes in Kent with no injuries

A Spitfire fighter plane from the Second World War has crashed in a field in Kent, England.

Spitfire aircraft played a significant role in the British victory during the Battle of Britain in 1940.

The company that owns the plane, Fly A Spitfire, said it happened near Hythe on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

The firm said in a statement on its website, noting, "We are aware of an incident involving one of our Spitfire aircraft."

"We can confirm that a precautionary landing was made at a non-airfield site. The pilot and passenger are uninjured and at this stage we have no further information," it added.

The crash happened just before the 80th anniversary of VE Day (the end of World War II in Europe) which will be celebrated on Thursday, May 8.

People who saw the crash said the plane made a strange noise above a caravan park and nearly hit trees before crashing in a field, reported Sky News.

As per multiple reports, the plane was practicing for the event but this has not been officially confirmed.

Military parade and more:

On Monday, May 5, thousands of people are expected to gather in central London to watch a military parade, planes fly and hear a speech from 1945 by Winston Churchill.

The speech will be read by actor Timothy Spall, who played Churchill in the 2010 movie The King’s Speech.

Sarah Ferguson reacts to daughters Eugenie, Beatrice’s emotional new interview

Sarah Ferguson reacts to daughters Eugenie, Beatrice’s emotional new interview
Ed Sheeran debuts new song 'Old Phone' during 'homecoming' performance

Ed Sheeran debuts new song 'Old Phone' during 'homecoming' performance

Spitfire fighter plane from WWII crashes in Kent ahead of VE Day celebrations

Spitfire fighter plane from WWII crashes in Kent ahead of VE Day celebrations
Lady Gaga breaks silence on Rio beach concert’s historic success: ‘absolute pride’

Lady Gaga breaks silence on Rio beach concert’s historic success: ‘absolute pride’
How to stay motivated? 10 habits of highly successful people you need to adopt
How to stay motivated? 10 habits of highly successful people you need to adopt
Woman missing since 1962 found alive after 60 years in shocking twist
Woman missing since 1962 found alive after 60 years in shocking twist
Putin makes major statement about using ‘nuclear weapons’ in Ukraine
Putin makes major statement about using ‘nuclear weapons’ in Ukraine
UK police arrest eight in connection with alleged terror plots
UK police arrest eight in connection with alleged terror plots
Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO after 55 years
Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO after 55 years
5 richest YouTubers with jaw dropping net worth
5 richest YouTubers with jaw dropping net worth
Papal conclave 2025: Stove installed as preparations underway for new pope
Papal conclave 2025: Stove installed as preparations underway for new pope
5 life-changing books to stop wasting time and boost productivity
5 life-changing books to stop wasting time and boost productivity
Australian election 2025 results: Anthony Albanese secures historic win for second term
Australian election 2025 results: Anthony Albanese secures historic win for second term
Trump AI-generated pope pictures divide internet: ‘Disgusting’ or ‘hilarious’
Trump AI-generated pope pictures divide internet: ‘Disgusting’ or ‘hilarious’
Ivanka Trump’s son Theo recreates historic Kennedy snap with grandpa
Ivanka Trump’s son Theo recreates historic Kennedy snap with grandpa
Man injects 200 snake venoms: ‘Revolutionises’ snakebite treatment
Man injects 200 snake venoms: ‘Revolutionises’ snakebite treatment