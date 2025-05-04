Spitfire fighter plane from WWII crashes in Kent ahead of VE Day celebrations

A Spitfire fighter plane from the Second World War has crashed in a field in Kent, England.
Spitfire aircraft played a significant role in the British victory during the Battle of Britain in 1940.
The company that owns the plane, Fly A Spitfire, said it happened near Hythe on Saturday, May 3, 2025.
The firm said in a statement on its website, noting, "We are aware of an incident involving one of our Spitfire aircraft."
"We can confirm that a precautionary landing was made at a non-airfield site. The pilot and passenger are uninjured and at this stage we have no further information," it added.
The crash happened just before the 80th anniversary of VE Day (the end of World War II in Europe) which will be celebrated on Thursday, May 8.
People who saw the crash said the plane made a strange noise above a caravan park and nearly hit trees before crashing in a field, reported Sky News.
As per multiple reports, the plane was practicing for the event but this has not been officially confirmed.
Military parade and more:
On Monday, May 5, thousands of people are expected to gather in central London to watch a military parade, planes fly and hear a speech from 1945 by Winston Churchill.
The speech will be read by actor Timothy Spall, who played Churchill in the 2010 movie The King’s Speech.