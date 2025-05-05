Ivanka Trump stuns in metallic mini-dress at Miami Formula 1 event

World

Ivanka Trump was joined by husband Jared Kushner as they attended F1 season's first major event in the US

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 05, 2025
Ivanka Trump turned heads at the Formula 1 event in Miami with stylish appearance.

The US first daughter attended a party at Carbone Beach over the weekend with husband Jared Kushner, before the Miami Grand Prix.

At the motorsports event, Ivanka showed off her body in a figure-hugging metallic dress, while flaunted her long legs in the mini-dress.

The mom-of-three paired her look with strapped heels, minimal make-up, and little-to-no accessorises.

Picture credit: Ivanka Trump/ Instagram
Meanwhile, Jared looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, as he paired a velvet jacket with a simple t-shirt and dress shoes.

Ivanka turned to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 4, to share highlights from her time in Miami.

The first click featured the couple putting their arms around each other as they display their adoration for each other.

She captioned the snap, "Formula One weekend in Miami."

In the next slide, the 43-year-old gave credit to the designer of the stunning dress, noting, "Love this dress @andreaalmeidaofficial [ Andrea Almeida] Thank you."

Ivanka Trump at Miami Grand Prix

For the main event, Ivanka was slipped in a camel coloured two-piece, with the mini-skirt having flowery details at the side.

The stunning set showed off a bit of her midriff, highlighting her abs and her love for work-out.

Picture credit: Ivanka Trump/ Instagram
She gave the finishing touches to the look with some nude heels.

Along with giving fans the details of her outfits, Ivanka also shared few glimpses from the Miami Grand Prix and Ferrari paddock on her Instagram.

Miami Grand Prix results

The Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 4, saw Australian racer Oscar Piastri emerged victorious with his McLaren teammate and British driver Lando Norris securing the second position.

