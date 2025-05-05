Health

3 common food items that can cause food poisoning

These are some common food items that can cause major food borne illness in the US residents

As much as trying different foods is encouraged, there are some items that you should steer clear of, to avoid food poisoning.

Some people just suffer from vomiting, abdominal cramps an fever when they get food borne diseases, however, in recent years, the food-related organ failure, coma and even deaths have become quite common.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that ever year about 1 in 6 Americans get sick from a foodborne illness.

According to the health agency, hospitalisation for the food related diseases reached 128,000 individuals in a year while the death rate reached around 3,000.

Food safety attorney Bill Marler noted, "I make a mental distinction between things that might kill you quickly and things that might kill you long term."

Here's a list of food items that need to be avoided

These are some items even food attorneys won’t eat due to safety issues including unpasteurised juice, under cooked hamburger, raw eggs, raw oysters, and raw milk.

1. Sprouts

While talking about the young plant, Marler shared, "Just stay away from sprouts. They’ve been one of the leading causes of really large scale outbreaks around the world, and there is no foolproof way, at least yet, to determine if they’re contaminated."

2. Sushi buffet

About sushi buffet, the attorney revealed that raw fish that has been sitting for hours is "a bacteria playground."

Along with that, poorly preserved seafood are prone to cause food illness.

3. Pre-washed or pre-cut produce

In 2023, two people died after contracting salmonella from pre-cut cantaloupes.

This is because when you remove fruit's protective skin for long amount of time, it give way to bacteria and pathogens.

