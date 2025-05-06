Sci-Tech

OpenAI calls off plans for-profit transition, keeps nonprofit status

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed the termination of the for-profit transition in a message to staff

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 06, 2025
OpenAI calls off plans for-profit transition, keeps nonprofit status
OpenAI calls off plans for-profit transition, keeps nonprofit status

Long after combating opposition from its former co-founder, Elon Musk, OpenAI cancelled its plan to shift into a fully for-profit company, selecting instead to keep its nonprofit governance intact.

The artificial intelligence (AI) giant's announcement comes amid rising pressure from regulators and ethics advocates, with Musk, warning that becoming a for-profit company could impede the development of AI.

OpenAI CEO terminates plans of the for-profit transition

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed the termination of the for-profit transition in a message to staff on Monday, April 6, 2025, which was published on the company’s site later.

“We decided for the nonprofit to stay in control,” he said, after discussions with officials in California and Delaware, adding that the nonprofit board will permit the firm to pursue “rapid, safe progress” in the evolving field of AI.

ChatGPT manufacturer’s 2024 proposal to become a public benefit organisation aimed to offer more financial frameworks but led to an intense controversy when the tech billionaire decided to sue the company, noting that the transition would betray its original cause.

“We believe this sets us up to continue to make rapid, safe progress and to put great AI in the hands of everyone," Altman said.

Despite the previously mentioned setbacks and some other intensifying conflicts, OpenAI has remained a major player in the AI landscape.

Queen Mary rocks pink blazer like fashion pro during UNFPA meeting

Queen Mary rocks pink blazer like fashion pro during UNFPA meeting
Prince William, Kate leave Charlotte, Louis behind for special veteran party

Prince William, Kate leave Charlotte, Louis behind for special veteran party
Katy Perry takes witty dig at her AI Met Gala snaps as she skips 2025 event

Katy Perry takes witty dig at her AI Met Gala snaps as she skips 2025 event
GTA 6 trailer 2 released with exciting new details: All you need to know

GTA 6 trailer 2 released with exciting new details: All you need to know
Google leaks Material 3 design ahead of I/O event 2025
Google leaks Material 3 design ahead of I/O event 2025
Gemini AI now supports multi-file uploads with single prompt
Gemini AI now supports multi-file uploads with single prompt
YouTube tests discounted premium plan for two persons
YouTube tests discounted premium plan for two persons
Pinterest improves ‘Visual Search’ with AI-driven features
Pinterest improves ‘Visual Search’ with AI-driven features
Google to use publisher content for AI training regardless of opt-out
Google to use publisher content for AI training regardless of opt-out
WhatsApp releases in-app browser for business website links
WhatsApp releases in-app browser for business website links
Apple to split iPhone 18 launch into two phases in 2026
Apple to split iPhone 18 launch into two phases in 2026
AI boost risk of wrong number scams in US
AI boost risk of wrong number scams in US
Elon Musk's Starbase city dream come true with 97.7% votes
Elon Musk's Starbase city dream come true with 97.7% votes
Temu suspends direct US shipping from China
Temu suspends direct US shipping from China
Apple to launch new MacBook Pro soon: Report
Apple to launch new MacBook Pro soon: Report
Is Snapchat down globally? Details inside
Is Snapchat down globally? Details inside